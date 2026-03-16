Jenna Jameson Reveals How God and Sobriety Healed 'Emotional Wounds' Caused by Adult Film Industry
March 16 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
After decades in the spotlight, Jenna Jameson has found peace in an unexpected place: her faith.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, the former adult film star, 51, reflects on her spiritual journey, sobriety and the emotional healing she's experienced since ditching the adult entertainment industry in 2008.
Jameson, once one of the most recognizable names in adult entertainment, reveals faith has become the foundation of her daily life.
Jenna Jameson 'Always Wanted to Be Closer' to Jesus
"I’ve always been deeply spiritual," she shares. "My father was a devout Catholic and my mother a Baptist. My father distanced himself from his faith after my mother’s passing. Growing up, I always felt so curious about Jesus and wanted to be closer to him because I knew how important faith was to my mother."
In recent years, the media personality returned to Christianity after previously practicing Judaism, describing her renewed faith as a guiding force behind her personal growth.
"My day begins with my love of God and everything falls into place thereafter," Jameson explains. “I focus on gratitude and telling people how much they mean to me every single day. Sobriety is rooted in all of that.”
'The Thought of Passing Like My Mother Scared Me'
Her spiritual awakening came after a frightening health crisis in 2022 that forced her to reassess her priorities.
"I realized very quickly that life is to be treasured and LIVED," she admits. "The thought of passing on like my mother scared me. I want to live for as long as possible and enjoy the world."
While Jameson’s early fame came through the adult film industry — where she became widely regarded as one of the most famous performers of her era — she notes the experience left lasting emotional scars.
"My entire early adult life was shaped by the adult industry, so many wounds had formed emotionally," Jameson candidly confesses. "I work every single day to deconstruct those feelings of loneliness and I’ve now found self assuredness by forging my path with God."
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Those experiences have also shaped how she approaches business today.
"I still find myself being a bit of a shark in business because women are steadily taken advantage of in the adult industry," the star declares.
Despite her global fame, Jameson still feels like the same person she was before her career skyrocketed.
“I still am shocked at how famous I became… I’m just the girl next door in my heart," she insists.
Jameson also credits her partner, Milagros R. Ocampo, with supporting her current journey toward wellness and faith.
Jenna Jameson Says Her Partner 'Helped Me in So Many Ways'
“Milagros is 41 and has helped me in so many ways. She has given me room to organically find my way to Jesus,” Jameson expresses. “She graduated with her bachelors in philosophy, archaeology and religious studies. She is a decorated military officer and we met through our love for writing. I love her humility and empathy. She also makes me laugh more than anyone I’ve ever known.”
These days, Jameson embraces a quieter lifestyle centered around health, spirituality and simple joys.
"I am an early riser and thankfully, so is my partner," she says. "We fill our day with exploring new places and taking our dog Tokyo on walks and to do fun activities. The simple life feeds my soul!"
Maintaining sobriety has also become second nature, she adds, emphasizing the importance of strong boundaries.
"I’ve learned that boundaries are the ultimate weapon against falling off the wagon and staying mentally strong," Jameson mentions.
'The Strength Jesus Has Given Me Has Forged Me in Fire'
Professionally, she is focused on writing the follow-up to her New York Times bestselling memoir while also exploring new technology-driven projects.
"I’m currently hyper-focused on writing the follow-up to my New York Times bestseller," she spills. "I’m also launching my AI twin with OhChat.com soon — a digital version of me inspired by my real personality, voice, likes, and dislikes. She can flirt and chat with fans through text and voice messages, and even share photos, creating a fun, flirtatious and immersive way to connect."
Looking back at her life, Jameson says success no longer looks the way it once did.
"Success today looks like peace and simplicity," she reflects. "In my early years it looked like success. I’ve hacked the matrix."
Ultimately, Jameson hopes her story will be remembered as one of resilience.
"I hope people see a life well lived," she states. "I hope they see a woman that is a fighter, not only a lover."
And when it comes to the confidence she carries today, Jameson credits her faith above all else.
"The strength that Jesus has given meb has forged me in fire," she concludes.