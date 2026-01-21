or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennette McCurdy
OK LogoNEWS

Former Child Star Jennette McCurdy Found 'Closure' Writing About Her 'Complicated Relationship' With Her Mother in Bestselling Memoir

Photo of Jennette McCurdy
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jennette McCurdy revealed that writing about her 'complicated relationship' with her mother brought her closure.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennette McCurdy embraced her toxic past in order to move forward.

During the Wednesday, January 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the former child star, 33, revealed that penning a memoir about her troubled relationship with her mother, Debra, actually helped her find closure with demons from her past.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennette McCurdy guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked whether writing and talking about some of her darkest moments helped her “process” her emotions.

“The seed of any idea comes from a deeply emotional place. It has to come from that personal place, whether I’m writing non-fiction or fiction…” she replied. “For me, writing is kind of an opportunity to find closure in areas where maybe there isn’t so much closure. It’s a way to process feelings that maybe I haven’t fully processed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennette McCurdy's 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Explored the Actress' 'Complicated Relationship' With Her Mother

Image of Jennette McCurdy had a toxic relationship with her mother.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennette McCurdy had a toxic relationship with her mother.

McCurdy’s book I’m Glad My Mom Died sold three million copies following its August 2022 release. She described it as “a memoir detailing my complicated relationship with my mother, including her sort of helping me develop an eating disorder, and a lot of Hollywood stuff is in there too.”

The 33-year-old previously revealed that her mom showered her and examined her private parts until she "was 17 [or] 18.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jennette McCurdy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jennette McCurdy's 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' was a bestseller.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennette McCurdy's 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' was a bestseller.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out that McCurdy would “suppress [her] anger” when she was younger and asked whether she “rewired” her brain.

“I’m so glad you bring up anger. I just want to talk about anger all the time….” the iCarly star admitted. “[As women,] we’re supposed to be polite all the time and kind and say the thing we’re expected to say, accommodate other people’s feelings. It’s exhausting, and it’s so unhelpful. I think anger is a beautiful emotion that, when channeled properly, can be so effective.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennette McCurdy Exposed 'The Creator' in Her Memoir

Image of Jennette McCurdy allegedly wrote about Dan Schneider in her memoir.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennette McCurdy allegedly wrote about Dan Schneider in her memoir.

In addition to breaking down her relationship with her mother, McCurdy targeted an undisclosed figure named “The Creator,” in her memoir, which many suspect is Dan Schneider.

“I was in a lot of toxic and chaotic, dysfunctional environments that I didn't recognize as such because I'd been used to that at home,” the author said. “I think until somebody's psychologically developed, they should not be allowed to go anywhere near Hollywood.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jennette McCurdy had a negative experience as a Nickelodeon child star.
Source: MEGA

Jennette McCurdy had a negative experience as a Nickelodeon child star.

In the book, she called “The Creator” a “mean-spirited, controlling and terrifying figure.”

“The Creator can tear you down and humiliate you,” she wrote. “I’ve seen him do this when he fired a six-year-old on the spot for messing up a few lines on a rehearsal day. And when a boom operator accidentally dropped the boom into a shot and The Creator stomped over to him and screamed in his face.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.