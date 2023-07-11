Jennette McCurdy Confesses She Felt 'Uncomfortable' When Mom Showered Her, Examined Her Private Parts Until Age 18

During her appearance on the "Louis Theroux Podcast" on Monday, July 10, the actress alleged her mom showered her up until she "was 17 [or] 18.”

Recalling that her estranged late mom, Debra McCurdy, was clothed in the shower while “shampooing and conditioning [Jennette’s] hair [and] washing [her] body," the iCarly star explained: “She would give me br**st and v****** exams in the shower and said that she was checking for lumps — she was just checking for cancer.”

Despite feeling “uncomfortable” and “violate[d]," the now-31-year-old knew she couldn't “ever try to shower [her]self again” after trying to bring it up once to her mom and witnessing her “hysterical” reaction.