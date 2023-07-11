Jennette McCurdy Confesses She Felt 'Uncomfortable' When Mom Showered Her, Examined Her Private Parts Until Age 18
Jennette McCurdy is sharing more details about her troubling childhood.
During her appearance on the "Louis Theroux Podcast" on Monday, July 10, the actress alleged her mom showered her up until she "was 17 [or] 18.”
Recalling that her estranged late mom, Debra McCurdy, was clothed in the shower while “shampooing and conditioning [Jennette’s] hair [and] washing [her] body," the iCarly star explained: “She would give me br**st and v****** exams in the shower and said that she was checking for lumps — she was just checking for cancer.”
Despite feeling “uncomfortable” and “violate[d]," the now-31-year-old knew she couldn't “ever try to shower [her]self again” after trying to bring it up once to her mom and witnessing her “hysterical” reaction.
According to the former child star, she did not shower alone until Debra began battling cancer.
The Nickelodeon star's mom lost her battle to cancer in 2013, and nearly one decade later, Jennette released her bombshell memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in 2022. In her pages of the bestselling book, Jennette alleged that Debra had her and one of her older brothers shower together until she was 11.
“He’s almost 16 at this point,” Jennette read during her September 2022 appearance on Red Table Talk. “I get really embarrassed when she showers us together. I can tell he does too. … Scotty asked if he could shower himself [on his] own once. Mom sobbed and said she didn’t want him to grow up so he never asked again after that.”
Despite the uncomfortable situation with her sibling, Jennette assured host Jada Pinkett Smith at the time that she remains “so close” with all three of her brothers.
- 'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom
- 'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Revealed She Is Done With Acting — Find Out What She's Up To Today
- 'We Gotta Keep Things Spicy': Jerry Trainor Reveals If Freddie & Carly's Romance Will Be Featured In New 'iCarly' Reboot
“They have been a source of love and consistency in my life when there really wasn’t much anywhere else,” the “Empty Inside” podcast host explained. “We have such a beautiful bond … because of the things we went through together and the things we saw together.”
As for her and her mom's relationship, Jennette shared a disturbing letter she received from Debra slamming her physical appearance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little... sl*t, a floozy, all used up.”
“You look pudgier, too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt," the email continued. "Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this,” said her mother in reference to a romance McCurdy was involved in.
Page Six reported Jennette's revelations from her podcast appearance.