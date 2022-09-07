'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom

Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.

In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk, the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died from cancer back in 2013.

In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her.