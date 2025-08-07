Jenni 'JWoww' Farley 'Leans on' 'Jersey Shore' Costar Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi When It Comes to Parenting Advice: 'We're Nonstop Texting'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is grateful her daughter, Meilani Mathews, is besties with her Jersey Shore costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's daughter, Giovanna Marie. "Our daughters are one month apart, it's crazy! They are 11 and crazy, so when it comes to preteen daughters, we're nonstop texting. My son, Greyson, just wants to go. He'll play morning and night and outrun me, but with our girls, it's very emotional. We're always leaning on each other to figure out what to do or how to do it," the MTV star, 40, who is teaming up with Too Good & Co. to celebrate the launch of Too Good & Co. Pouches, exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @jwoww/instagram The pals 'text nonstop' about their kids.

"We both agree we're both screwed! Nothing we do is right!" she quips, adding that Meilani and Giovanna have a strong bond. "That's family. That's her cousin, so when she talks about Nicole, she says, 'That's my aunt.' And when she talks about sissy [Giovanna], she'll say, that's her cousin. We're able to have this dynamic where they're so close. It makes us closer and almost guilty if we don't hang out because we're like, 'The girls haven't seen each other. We need to get together, it's unfair to them.'"

Source: @jwoww/instagram The star shares her two kids with ex Roger Mathews.

Since the reality starlets both appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it's easier to find time for one another. "It makes us more accessible to each other," she says. "We know these dates are cleared for us, and it's our time, our kids' time, and we're really able to make sure we're present with each other. When I am not filming, there's sports and jobs, etc., so we're able to clear the schedule." "I'll also go to her shore house or she'll come here — but the problem is sports! Sissy is one of the best cheerleaders I've ever seen, and because of that, she's busy five days a week," she adds.

Source: @jwoww/instagram The MTV star said she 'loves' filming the show.

Though the brunette beauty, who first appeared on the MTV series in 2009, has been on the small screen for quite some time, she wouldn't have it any other way. "I love filming so much — and that's why we always say we'll do it for the next 100 years because you're with your friends who are now your family," she gushes. "On top of it all, it's created such a great dynamic between us and we're able to be ourselves and hang out." Now that the gang is older, wiser and a bit more mature, it's fun for them to go on new adventures together. "The craziest part about the original series is that there were no cell phones, TVs, newspapers, magazines, pens, papers — nothing with the outside world, which makes it a better show for sure," she recalls. "I love being able to have my phone with me now and open up about my life, our family, friends, children, where I feel like the old series was more concentrated and just really about the eight of us."

Source: @jwoww/instagram Jenni 'JWoww' Farley said she takes better care of herself now.

She adds, "You go from this crazy party life, and now it's all about the proper nutrients and going to bed on time and watching your favorite shows — which is the best part about growing up. To me the funniest difference is that I care more about what I put in my body now. God only knows what I did to myself back then."

Source: @jwoww/instagram The TV personality is dating Zack Clayton.

Since the mom-of-two is all about feeling good, it made perfect sense for her to partner with Too Good & Co., which is launching their new Too Good & Co. Pouches just in time for back-to-school season, offering a nutritious, on-the-go snacking option made with real fruit, less sugar*, and no artificial sweeteners or colors from artificial sources, available in the yogurt aisle. Farley, a cultural icon known for keeping it real, is helping parents navigate the back-to-school season with LTG — Let’s Too Good — a new mantra to help parents juggling daily chaos while making sure their kids have snacks that are packed with goodness. "It just came down to it being super organic and an incredible opportunity because we've been using Too Good & Co. products for years. Greyson just finished his fourth one! I try and have that balance, especially when it comes to school. Greyson loves ordering food at school, but I always say he has to bring a healthy snack, and Too Good & Co. is our No. 1 option! Meilani loves making her own lunches and snacks and she always puts a healthy yogurt in a well. There's nothing better than real fruit and less sugar — especially in this household! It's surreal to me when you're given an opportunity to work with a company you're a super fan of!" she gushes.

"For me, it comes down to the real fruit and the less sugar aspect of it. I love the taste," she continues.

Source: Too Good & Co Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is excited to be teaming up with Too Good & Co.