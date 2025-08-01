Jennie Garth's Hottest Photos — Including Her Sizzling Underwear Campaign

Jennie Garth looked half her age during her first underwear photoshoot!

In a June 5 Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum displayed her sculpted figure as she modeled TempSync pieces as part of her ThirdLove campaign.

"I never thought I'd be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are! And I've never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin," Garth shared in the caption. "I'm proud to be part of this moment—not just because it's a first for me, but because it's with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause."

The undergarments are reportedly "the world's first temperature-regulating collection of bras and underwear" from ThirdLove that are "made with natural volcanic minerals and designed to keep you at your ideal body temp, these styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between."

In one snap, she showcased her enviable figure in a light blue bra and matching underwear.