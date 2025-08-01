or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jennie Garth
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jennie Garth's Hottest Photos — Including Her Sizzling Underwear Campaign

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth recently proved she still has a beach-ready body at 53!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Garth Flaunted Her Figure at 53!

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth shared photos from her first underwear photoshoot at 53.

Jennie Garth looked half her age during her first underwear photoshoot!

In a June 5 Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum displayed her sculpted figure as she modeled TempSync pieces as part of her ThirdLove campaign.

"I never thought I'd be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are! And I've never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin," Garth shared in the caption. "I'm proud to be part of this moment—not just because it's a first for me, but because it's with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause."

The undergarments are reportedly "the world's first temperature-regulating collection of bras and underwear" from ThirdLove that are "made with natural volcanic minerals and designed to keep you at your ideal body temp, these styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between."

In one snap, she showcased her enviable figure in a light blue bra and matching underwear.

Article continues below advertisement

Twinning With Her Daughter!

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth is a mom-of-three.

To mark her daughter Lola's birthday, she uploaded a photoset that included a snap of the mom and daughter in casual outdoor attire.

The mom-of-three went twinning with her child in a long-sleeved plaid shirt paired with light blue jeans. Meanwhile, her second child sported a black top and light-wash blue pants.

She captioned the post, "happiest birthday to my lola bird🕊️ i love you more than sugar and even more than salt😋 you're the sweetest, most talented and courageous, and you make me prouder than you know. i know your life is going to be filled with laughter and love and abundance on every level. i'll be right there in the front row cheering you on!! happy 22 my mommie🩵."

Article continues below advertisement

Beat the Heat

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth shared her thoughts about her enjoyable vacations.

The What I Like About You star effortlessly sizzled in a white lace cover-up she wore over a green bikini top in an August 2024 update. She enjoyed her time off, sipping a refreshing drink during the tropical beach getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

Beach Day!

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams wed in 2015.

During a sun-soaked beach trip with her husband, Dave Abrams, in August 2024, Garth oozed confidence in a long, black, flowy dress she paired with a wide-brimmed hat and flip-flops.

MORE ON:
Jennie Garth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Flashing More Skin

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

She shared the three things she was grateful for in the caption.

Garth put her eye-popping front assets on full display in a stripped bikini top while posing on a balcony with a stunning coastal view. She completed the look with a long-sleeved cover-up and matching pants.

"These three things are everything. Everywhere. All at once✨ 1. This ocean air 2. My family 3. My dog Pearl. Tell me your top 3 things that you are grateful for today! 🤩," she captioned the April 2024 update.

Article continues below advertisement

Playful and S---

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth has been married three times.

In December 2023, the Accidentally in Love star wore nothing but a white robe while relaxing on a mattress. She also extended her arms and closed her eyes as she posed for the camera.

"#tgif That's all I have to say about that💆🏼‍♀️😘," she cheekily wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

One Sunny Day

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth had a fun vacation in Malibu in August 2023.

"Stripes and polka dots are fine right? Hope you're able to get out and enjoy a summer Sunday," Garth captioned a photo of herself basking in the sun in a striped top and a polka-dotted string bikini bottom.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Up, Santa?

jennie garth hottest photos
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

She greeted her fans before Christmas 2022.

Instead of the usual Christmas costumes, Garth opted for a pastel pink sports bra and leggings with Santa Claus prints in December 2022. The two-piece garment from Goldsheep Clothing featured a unique finish that provided comfort for the actress.

She shared, "Holy holidays!!🤯🎄🤶 I don't know about you but I need to just lay down for a minute! Only 3 more days🤪."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.