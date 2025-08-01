Jennie Garth's Hottest Photos — Including Her Sizzling Underwear Campaign
Jennie Garth Flaunted Her Figure at 53!
Jennie Garth looked half her age during her first underwear photoshoot!
In a June 5 Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum displayed her sculpted figure as she modeled TempSync pieces as part of her ThirdLove campaign.
"I never thought I'd be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are! And I've never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin," Garth shared in the caption. "I'm proud to be part of this moment—not just because it's a first for me, but because it's with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause."
The undergarments are reportedly "the world's first temperature-regulating collection of bras and underwear" from ThirdLove that are "made with natural volcanic minerals and designed to keep you at your ideal body temp, these styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between."
In one snap, she showcased her enviable figure in a light blue bra and matching underwear.
Twinning With Her Daughter!
To mark her daughter Lola's birthday, she uploaded a photoset that included a snap of the mom and daughter in casual outdoor attire.
The mom-of-three went twinning with her child in a long-sleeved plaid shirt paired with light blue jeans. Meanwhile, her second child sported a black top and light-wash blue pants.
She captioned the post, "happiest birthday to my lola bird🕊️ i love you more than sugar and even more than salt😋 you're the sweetest, most talented and courageous, and you make me prouder than you know. i know your life is going to be filled with laughter and love and abundance on every level. i'll be right there in the front row cheering you on!! happy 22 my mommie."
Beat the Heat
The What I Like About You star effortlessly sizzled in a white lace cover-up she wore over a green bikini top in an August 2024 update. She enjoyed her time off, sipping a refreshing drink during the tropical beach getaway.
Beach Day!
During a sun-soaked beach trip with her husband, Dave Abrams, in August 2024, Garth oozed confidence in a long, black, flowy dress she paired with a wide-brimmed hat and flip-flops.
Flashing More Skin
Garth put her eye-popping front assets on full display in a stripped bikini top while posing on a balcony with a stunning coastal view. She completed the look with a long-sleeved cover-up and matching pants.
"These three things are everything. Everywhere. All at once✨ 1. This ocean air 2. My family 3. My dog Pearl. Tell me your top 3 things that you are grateful for today! 🤩," she captioned the April 2024 update.
Playful and S---
In December 2023, the Accidentally in Love star wore nothing but a white robe while relaxing on a mattress. She also extended her arms and closed her eyes as she posed for the camera.
"#tgif That's all I have to say about that💆🏼♀️😘," she cheekily wrote.
One Sunny Day
"Stripes and polka dots are fine right? Hope you're able to get out and enjoy a summer Sunday," Garth captioned a photo of herself basking in the sun in a striped top and a polka-dotted string bikini bottom.
What's Up, Santa?
Instead of the usual Christmas costumes, Garth opted for a pastel pink sports bra and leggings with Santa Claus prints in December 2022. The two-piece garment from Goldsheep Clothing featured a unique finish that provided comfort for the actress.
She shared, "Holy holidays!!🤯🎄🤶 I don't know about you but I need to just lay down for a minute! Only 3 more days🤪."