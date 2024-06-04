Jennie Garth's Eldest Daughter Admits She 'Didn't Approve' When Actress Married Third Husband Dave Abrams
Jennie Garth's eldest daughter, Luca, wasn't exactly thrilled when she found out her mother was getting married to her third husband, Dave Abrams.
During the actress and Luca's joint appearance on a new episode of Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, the young adult recalled the exact moment the spouses surprised her with the news.
"They showed up at my school and were like, ‘Hey, we’re getting married,’ while I was eating my little sushi bowl. I was like, ‘I do not approve.’ But, you still went ahead with it," Luca spilled.
"It was a really beautiful wedding, and I think you had way more perspective on everything than me at 17," the 26-year-old admitted of the 2015 nuptials.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who shares Luca, as well as daughters Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — wasn't offended by her daughter's upset since she knew Luca "just wanted to protect her mommy."
"You always do," the '90s star noted. "You girls are so fiercely protective of me it’s crazy, like, I wouldn’t want to be a dude walking in here trying to date or marry me!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Luca noted there was one fun aspect of seeing her mom return to the dating scene after the What I Like About You star and the Twilight alum, 50, ended their marriage in 2012 after marrying in 2001.
"Do you remember my one rule when you were dating a little bit? I was like, 'They can come but they have to bring us gifts to the house,'" Luca quipped.
"I wanted them to be like old-fashioned suitors [and] bring, like, a fruit plate or a little snack or something," she admitted. "I needed you to have suitors, like, from the 19th century."
Though Garth and Abrams, 43, are now on solid ground, they separated in 2017 and filed for divorce the following year. However, by 2019, they called off the split.
The blonde beauty was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996.
Facinelli became engaged to Blindspot actress Jaimie Alexander, 40, in 2015 but they called it off in 2016. In 2020, the Nurse Jackie star popped the question to actress Lily Anne Harrison, 36.
The couple welcomed their first child together, son Jack Cooper, in 2022.