Jennie Garth's Love Life Explained in 8 Clicks: From Peter Facinelli to Dave Abrams and More
Daniel B. Clark
Jennie Garth wed Daniel B. Clark in 1994. Their marriage, however, did not last long as they split and finalized their divorce in 1996.
Peter Facinelli
While she was still married to Clark, Garth met Peter Facinelli on the set of An Unfinished Affair in 1995. After years of dating, the pair wed on January 20, 2001, and welcomed three children during their marriage.
In 2012, the Can't Hardly Wait actor filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage and finalized it the following year. Speaking on the "Allison Interviews" podcast, Facinelli revealed their relationship slowly changed before their split.
“Somebody might say something that is kind of hurtful. The other person might permit it and then they get into a habit. So, bad things can become habitual, the way you start to treat each other, giving the other person permission or an allowance to talk to you in a certain way," he said.
Facinelli added, "If that person talks to you in a certain way or does something, then all of a sudden, they feel they have permission to do that because you didn’t say, ‘That hurt my feelings.’ You didn’t speak up. All of a sudden it gets habitual, and it grows, and then you get resentful.”
Twelve years after the divorce, Facinelli spoke with his ex-wife and compared their past union to an arranged marriage. He revealed on the "I Choose Me" iHeartRadio podcast how he felt like he "had not developed" who he was while he was with the Teen Angel Returns star.
"I didn’t even know how you could love me 'cause I didn’t even know me," Facinelli asked Garth.
Luke Perry
Post-divorce, Garth sparked dating rumors with her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry. Although they never confirmed their relationship, the Without Consent star has always gushed about him.
"The thing about when the cast gets together, we all have that in common because we all loved him so much and so there's that connective tissue for us as a group," she told People. "And there's that deep understanding that he is right there with us, when we're all together, just put a chair there because he's sitting in it, he's not going to not be there."
Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke while at his Los Angeles home.
Noah Abrams
Garth found love again when she met Noah Abrams. They were first photographed together in August 2012 after their mutual friends introduced them to each other.
“I think that I just surrounded myself with a lot of support,” Garth said of her romance after her divorce from Facinelli. “I had to get back in touch with what was important to me, and taking good care of myself.”
However, their relationship did not last long.
Jason Clark
Shortly after Garth's romance with Noah died down, the Secret Santa star was linked to real estate agent Jason Clark. They were spotted together at the W Hollywood in October 2012.
"She looked super cute. She loved the music and sat in the front row," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "It was just the two of them alone."
Jeremy Salken
Garth faced another short-lived romance when she began dating Big Gigantic member Jeremy Salken. Despite their nine-year age gap, the Accidentally in Love actress was reportedly smitten by the drummer.
Like her previous relationships, her romance with Salken also vanished immediately.
Michael Shimbo
For three months in 2013, the blonde beauty dated media executive Michael Shimbo. She confirmed their romance in an Instagram photo with the caption, "#luckylady."
However, they decided to call it quits while they were in Austin, Texas, for Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix.
Dave Abrams
Garth waited a few months before meeting Dave Abrams on a blind date in 2014. Things immediately progressed between them, with The Hike actor popping the question to her while celebrating her 43rd birthday.
They wed at her Los Olivos, Calif., home in July 2015, but they hit a glitch when Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed the date of separation as August 29, 2017.
Garth reportedly only found out about the filing through TMZ.
“I was in a really bad mindset for a good five or six months. It was just embarrassing. And it made the accepting of it so much harder. But when I finally did accept, like, we’re breaking up, I had to tell myself, Dave is not an option. Because I kept wanting it. And then, just when I felt whole again, we started hanging out," said the A Kindhearted Christmas star.
Abrams withdrew the filing in February 2019, and they have since stayed together.
In a May episode of her "I Choose Me with Jennie Garth" podcast, the couple looked back at their first meeting and how they did not exchange enough stories at the time. After their first date, Abrams reportedly asked if he could call her again sometime, and their romance bloomed from there.
"You started to make me laugh, almost instantly," Garth said, smiling. "And I was like, 'Hey, he's not just a pretty face. He's actually funny and fun to hang out with. I liked this guy.' And you were hot, which started to like, change my mind."
"I thought you were, like, fun and beautiful and refreshing. And to the point. Not a lot of b-------," he added.