Jennie Garth's Love Life Explained in 8 Clicks: From Peter Facinelli to Dave Abrams and More

While she was still married to Clark, Garth met Peter Facinelli on the set of An Unfinished Affair in 1995. After years of dating, the pair wed on January 20, 2001, and welcomed three children during their marriage.

In 2012, the Can't Hardly Wait actor filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage and finalized it the following year. Speaking on the "Allison Interviews" podcast, Facinelli revealed their relationship slowly changed before their split.

“Somebody might say something that is kind of hurtful. The other person might permit it and then they get into a habit. So, bad things can become habitual, the way you start to treat each other, giving the other person permission or an allowance to talk to you in a certain way," he said.

Facinelli added, "If that person talks to you in a certain way or does something, then all of a sudden, they feel they have permission to do that because you didn’t say, ‘That hurt my feelings.’ You didn’t speak up. All of a sudden it gets habitual, and it grows, and then you get resentful.”

Twelve years after the divorce, Facinelli spoke with his ex-wife and compared their past union to an arranged marriage. He revealed on the "I Choose Me" iHeartRadio podcast how he felt like he "had not developed" who he was while he was with the Teen Angel Returns star.

"I didn’t even know how you could love me 'cause I didn’t even know me," Facinelli asked Garth.