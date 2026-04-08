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Jennie Garth Had Her Stomach Pumped and Went to Rehab After Falling Into a Depression Following Messy Peter Facinelli Divorce

Composite photo of Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli
Source: mega

Jennie Garth went to rehab following her split from Peter Facinelli.

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April 8 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

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Jennie Garth made numerous shocking confessions in her new memoir, I Choose Me, even detailing a health scare that landed her in the hospital.

In the book — out on Tuesday, April 14 — the actress revealed she fell into a depression once her 12-year marriage to Peter Facinelli hit a skid, with the father of her three children filing for divorce in 2012.

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Jennie Garth Had Her Stomach Pumped

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Photo of In Jennie Garth's memoir, she revealed she had to ger her stomach pumped following a night of drinking and pills.
Source: @jenniegarth/instagram

In Jennie Garth's memoir, she revealed she had to ger her stomach pumped following a night of drinking and pills.

"I noticed my light really dimming," the actress recalled to a magazine. "I wasn’t putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror."

The blonde beauty, 54, turned to alcohol and pills to cope — and one night, she took so much she had to have her stomach pumped. She then went to rehab, where she learned about how to avoid self-medicating and focused on herself.

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'I've Got to Let It Go'

Photo of The actress admitted her divorce from Peter Facinelli took a serious toll on her mental health.
Source: mega

The actress admitted her divorce from Peter Facinelli took a serious toll on her mental health.

"I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me," she shared. "And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, ‘I don’t want to carry this anymore. It’s impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I’ve got to let it go. I’ve got to forgive him.'"

The same year Facinelli, 52, filed for divorce, he began dating Loosies costar Jamie Alexander, 42. The two became engaged in 2015 but called if off the following year.

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Inside Jennie Garth's Second Marriage

Photo of The mom-of-three said she's finally 'comfortable choosing' herself.
Source: mega

The mom-of-three said she's finally 'comfortable choosing' herself.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum married actor Dave Abrams, 44, in 2015 — though things were far from smooth sailing.

The duo separated in 2017, with Abrams filing for divorce the following year. However, they wound up getting back together in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Photo of Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams wed in 2015.
Source: mega

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams wed in 2015.

Part of the stress in their relationship came from their attempt to start a family.

"I really wanted to give Dave a baby because he was young and all of his friends were having kids and I just thought that’s what he needed," the What I Like About You star explained.

Garth underwent IVF and had multiple miscarriages, with the couple never being able to welcome a baby of their own.

"It all comes down to people-pleasing," the mother-of-three noted. "Once you really get to the core of what you want for your life? That’s when everything seems to get easier."

"Even though it took a while, I’m finally at a place comfortable choosing myself," Garth gushed.

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