'I Was Feeling Really Ashamed': Jennie Garth Reveals She Had 2 Consecutive Miscarriages After Marrying Dave Abrams

Garth, 52, explained how she struggled to remember much about that time, as the trauma led her to “block it out." She recounted the difficult decision they faced after receiving the devastating news.

"Are you upset with me?" she asked Abrams, referring to his initial reaction when they were at the doctor's office.

"No, in resentment? No, I wasn't like upset. Just down," he replied.

“I think I remember them saying we could just wait and let it work its way, let nature take its course, or we could do the procedure. And we opted to do the procedure because it was just too much for me to carry a baby that had been terminated,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared.