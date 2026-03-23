What Are Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth Up to After 'What I Like About You'?

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Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth have remained in the hearts of fans since their roles in the WB sitcom What I Like About You, which aired from 2002 to 2006. The two actresses played sisters Holly and Val Tyler, captivating audiences for four seasons with their comedic chemistry alongside Nick Zano, Leslie Grossman, Wesley Jonathan and Allison Munn.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth starred in 'What I Like About You.'

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Bynes and Zano's relationship blossomed off-screen as they dated from 2003 to 2004, mirroring their characters' romance. In a 2005 interview with CosmoGirl!, Bynes reflected positively on their time together, stating that she “learned so much” from Zano and that he “helped me get back to where I was.”

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Source: MEGA The show aired from 2002 to 2006.

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However, Bynes faced significant challenges in her personal life after the show concluded. Since 2014, she has been under a conservatorship due to ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues. Bynes has sought treatment multiple times, and her struggles have drawn concern from those close to her. Garth expressed her feelings in an October 2012 interview with Us Weekly, stating, “My heart feels for whatever she is going through and I love her dearly.”

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Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes faced personal struggles after the series ended.

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In a more recent interview in October 2019, Garth revealed that she had not been in contact with Bynes. Despite this, she remains open to the idea of reviving What I Like About You. “Wouldn’t that be great? That was my favorite job,” she stated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Garth fondly remembered the show as a great experience and expressed her desire to revisit it.

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Source: MEGA Jennie Garth shared support for her former costar.