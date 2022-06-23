Jennifer Aniston Stays Looking Ageless With Her Glowing Skin & Shiny Locks Using LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston stunned once again as she flaunted her ever-glowing skin and healthy, shiny locks in a hair tutorial video for her brand LolaVie's latest product — a multi-functional hair oil.

LolaVie is the Friends star's latest venture and is a naturally-derived hair care line. The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her latest hair routine.

“Sometimes what I love to do is mix the LolaVie hair oil with a little bit of the leave-in conditioner for a little bit of an extra shine,” she said in the video as she mixed her brands products together. “I like to call it LolaVie!”

