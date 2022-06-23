Jennifer Aniston Stays Looking Ageless With Her Glowing Skin & Shiny Locks Using LolaVie
Jennifer Aniston stunned once again as she flaunted her ever-glowing skin and healthy, shiny locks in a hair tutorial video for her brand LolaVie's latest product — a multi-functional hair oil.
LolaVie is the Friends star's latest venture and is a naturally-derived hair care line. The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her latest hair routine.
“Sometimes what I love to do is mix the LolaVie hair oil with a little bit of the leave-in conditioner for a little bit of an extra shine,” she said in the video as she mixed her brands products together. “I like to call it LolaVie!”
The actress, producer and now-entrepreneur has set beauty goals for decades, making the move to launch her new hair care line a no-brainer.
The lightweight hair oil featured in Aniston’s tutorial is a 97% naturally-derived that was designed to “transform the look of dull, damaged, and dry hair while finishing your style” according to a statement released by the brand.
As OK! previously reported, the award-winning line has been in the works for quite some time. “I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago,” The Morning Show actress said in an interview last September.
"How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?" she continued. "That's what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect."
By the looks of Aniston’s luscious locks, it’s safe to say the amount of time and hard work that went into creating the line paid off.
"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she explained.