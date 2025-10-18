Jennifer Aniston Stuns as She Goes Braless in White Tank and Jeans: 'Happy Weekend'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is flaunting what she's got! The actress, 56, showed off her braless look in a recent photo dump. "Happy weekend ❤️🏄🏼‍♀️," she captioned the slew of pictures, which included one of her wearing a white tank top that accentuated her nipples and jeans. She also showed off a pair of Nike sneakers.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston went braless in a new photo.

Of course, people loved the recent snapshots. One person wrote, "You look so happy Jenn! So light! How beautiful 🥹❤️," while another said, "Seeing you this happy makes my heart so full! Happiness looks perfect on her." A third person added, "🌷 The happiness looks so good on YOU Jen❤️."

One of the many reasons the Friends star might be so chipper is because of her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis. A source told RadarOnline.com that they are “both passionate about wellness and self-development.”

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The star feels 'completely safe with him,' a source said.

“Jen’s told friends she feels completely safe with him – both emotionally and spiritually – which is a feeling she’s been missing for years,” the insider added. Additionally, Aniston's friends reportedly approve of the hypnotist. “They’ve all said he’s shown her that love doesn’t have to be complicated – it can be gentle, spiritual, and secure,” the insider said.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The actress showed off her man via Instagram.

Over the summer, Aniston seemingly confirmed her romance with Curtis when she posted a photo of the back of his head. “Oh hello 17 pic,” commented a fan, referring to the image of Curtis. “It’s the soft launch for me,” another wrote alongside two cry-face emojis. “Happiness looks beautiful on you,” added a third.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The pair were first spotted in June.

The pair were first spotted at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. The next month, on the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was seen in Mallorca, where the actress and her boyfriend were joined by Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.