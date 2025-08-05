COUPLES Jennifer Aniston and New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Go on Double Date With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda Anka After Joint Vacation Source: mega;@jimcurtis1/instagram Jennifer Aniston and pal Jason Bateman grabbed dinner in NYC with their significant others. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

It's safe to say Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, approve of Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend, Jim Curtis. On Monday, August 4, the spouses were seen out to dinner with the actress and her beau while in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. The double date comes about one month after the foursome was spotted on vacation together in Mallorca, Spain.

Inside the NYC Double Date

In photos from the Big Apple outing, the Friends alum, 56, was seen in a sleeveless white sundress, with her date dressed in jeans and a blue button-down shirt. The hypnotherapist was using a cane, though it's unclear why. The Arrested Development actor donned black pants and a button-down shirt, but his wife wasn't visible in the images. According to a report, the group dined for three hours before parting ways, with Aniston and Curtis heading back to a hotel together.

As OK! reported, the LolaVie haircare founder was first seen with Curtis in June before their trip with Bateman and his spouse, both 56, to Spain. Pal Adam Sandler is also on board with the relationship, recently telling a red carpet reporter, "Come on, whatever is going on with Aniston, I'm happy for her. She's just a solid human being, anything she's doing. But I'm always wishing the best because I love her." An insider claimed the two first met "several years ago" through his clientele, which includes celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Julianne Hough. "Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen," the source spilled to a news outlet of the self-help guru. "Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously. Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot."

The New Couple Spends 'a Lot of Time Together'

The two began "hanging out a lot but very much on the DL," and once things became more official, they grew comfortable stepping out in public together. "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," the source noted. "This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years."

