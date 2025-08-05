or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Aniston and New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Go on Double Date With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda Anka After Joint Vacation

Photo of Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Source: mega;@jimcurtis1/instagram

Jennifer Aniston and pal Jason Bateman grabbed dinner in NYC with their significant others.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It's safe to say Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, approve of Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

On Monday, August 4, the spouses were seen out to dinner with the actress and her beau while in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. The double date comes about one month after the foursome was spotted on vacation together in Mallorca, Spain.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the NYC Double Date

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis dined with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka for three hours.
Source: mega;@jimcurtis1/instagram

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis dined with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka for three hours.

In photos from the Big Apple outing, the Friends alum, 56, was seen in a sleeveless white sundress, with her date dressed in jeans and a blue button-down shirt. The hypnotherapist was using a cane, though it's unclear why.

The Arrested Development actor donned black pants and a button-down shirt, but his wife wasn't visible in the images.

According to a report, the group dined for three hours before parting ways, with Aniston and Curtis heading back to a hotel together.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bateman and his spouse vacationed with the new couple over the Fourth of July weekend.
Source: mega

Bateman and his spouse vacationed with the new couple over the Fourth of July weekend.

As OK! reported, the LolaVie haircare founder was first seen with Curtis in June before their trip with Bateman and his spouse, both 56, to Spain.

Pal Adam Sandler is also on board with the relationship, recently telling a red carpet reporter, "Come on, whatever is going on with Aniston, I'm happy for her. She's just a solid human being, anything she's doing. But I'm always wishing the best because I love her."

An insider claimed the two first met "several years ago" through his clientele, which includes celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Julianne Hough.

"Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen," the source spilled to a news outlet of the self-help guru. "Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously. Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The New Couple Spends 'a Lot of Time Together'

Photo of a source said the two met through mutual friends.
Source: mega;@jimcurtis1/instagram

A source said the two met through mutual friends.

The two began "hanging out a lot but very much on the DL," and once things became more official, they grew comfortable stepping out in public together.

"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," the source noted. "This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years."

Photo of the movie star and the hypnotist have become 'serious.'
Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram

The movie star and the hypnotist have become 'serious.'

"Jen’s always been really independent, and after being married twice, it took a lot for her to open up again," another insider spilled, referring to her marriages to exes Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

"Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now. She has completely shifted her mindset and life," the source raved. "She is very into health and fitness, and it’s something she and Jim have bonded over."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.