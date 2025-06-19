Jennifer Aniston Has 'Turned Her Home Gym Into the Hottest Invite-Only Workout Space in L.A.'
Jennifer Aniston continues to flaunt her enviable physique in home workout videos with her loyal dog, Clyde, by her side — but the adorable pup isn't her only workout buddy.
Sources revealed that Aniston regularly hosts coveted "fitness hangouts" for her friends, which include Courteney Cox, Jeremy Renner and a variety of health-focused pals from her inner circle.
"Jen's turned her home gym into the hottest invite-only workout spot in L.A.," an insider revealed.
"She hosts these very exclusive wellness mornings a few times a week where her A-list friends can come and enjoy a group fitness class without the worry of unwanted paparazzi."
The source added, "There aren't many options for group classes for people at Jen's level of fame, and she really loves the energy she gets from training alongside a group."
And it's not just celebrities getting an invitation. "People like her hairdresser and others close to her are invited, too. She's all about being inclusive," the insider shared.
As for what these invigorating sessions entail, the source explained, "Everyone shows up early. They do yoga first, then tackle a HIIT class with top-notch instructors. It really feels like a gym environment, and afterward, they all gather to enjoy green smoothies and healthy snacks. It's become a ritual and a great bonding experience. Courtney is a frequent participant, and Jeremy has been attending more since his recovery. Clyde always lounges around like the unofficial mascot."
In April, Aniston treated her followers to a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram, showcasing a full Pvolve session — a full-body fitness method blending low-impact exercises with resistance training — while dressed in a hot pink sports bra and black leggings.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aniston has been a devoted fan of Pvolve for over two years. "I absolutely love it," she shared with Allure in January.
"Strength training is crucial for women in their 50s. You lose muscle, your bones get brittle — osteoporosis. One fall could mean a broken hip, and that's game over."
She revealed that her workout regimen consists of "a minimum of four times a week. If I'm working, sadly, I might only manage two or three sessions, but what matters is getting my workouts in."
Regarding her diet, Aniston embraces an "80/20 approach."
"Eighty percent healthy living and then 20 percent means enjoying a martini, indulging in pizza and burgers, and staying up late with friends," she explained.
Her meals typically include "some form of vegetables and a protein" for lunch, with afternoon snacks consisting of "an apple with almond butter or popcorn," she told Women's Health.
Meditation and a bedtime around 10 p.m. also play key roles in her routine whenever possible.
All her dedication has certainly paid off. In an interview with TODAY.com in April, the Morning Show star declared she's "the strongest and the most in shape that I've ever been."