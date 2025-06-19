or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoHEALTH

Jennifer Aniston Has 'Turned Her Home Gym Into the Hottest Invite-Only Workout Space in L.A.'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston joins A-list friends for exclusive workouts and fitness hangouts.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston continues to flaunt her enviable physique in home workout videos with her loyal dog, Clyde, by her side — but the adorable pup isn't her only workout buddy.

Sources revealed that Aniston regularly hosts coveted "fitness hangouts" for her friends, which include Courteney Cox, Jeremy Renner and a variety of health-focused pals from her inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is known for her fit and toned physique.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen's turned her home gym into the hottest invite-only workout spot in L.A.," an insider revealed.

"She hosts these very exclusive wellness mornings a few times a week where her A-list friends can come and enjoy a group fitness class without the worry of unwanted paparazzi."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added, "There aren't many options for group classes for people at Jen's level of fame, and she really loves the energy she gets from training alongside a group."

And it's not just celebrities getting an invitation. "People like her hairdresser and others close to her are invited, too. She's all about being inclusive," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Clyde
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s dog Clyde often lounges nearby during her workouts.

Article continues below advertisement

As for what these invigorating sessions entail, the source explained, "Everyone shows up early. They do yoga first, then tackle a HIIT class with top-notch instructors. It really feels like a gym environment, and afterward, they all gather to enjoy green smoothies and healthy snacks. It's become a ritual and a great bonding experience. Courtney is a frequent participant, and Jeremy has been attending more since his recovery. Clyde always lounges around like the unofficial mascot."

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Aniston treated her followers to a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram, showcasing a full Pvolve session — a full-body fitness method blending low-impact exercises with resistance training — while dressed in a hot pink sports bra and black leggings.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston has been a devoted fan of Pvolve for over two years. "I absolutely love it," she shared with Allure in January.

"Strength training is crucial for women in their 50s. You lose muscle, your bones get brittle — osteoporosis. One fall could mean a broken hip, and that's game over."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is devoted to Pvolve.

Article continues below advertisement

She revealed that her workout regimen consists of "a minimum of four times a week. If I'm working, sadly, I might only manage two or three sessions, but what matters is getting my workouts in."

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding her diet, Aniston embraces an "80/20 approach."

"Eighty percent healthy living and then 20 percent means enjoying a martini, indulging in pizza and burgers, and staying up late with friends," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Aside from working out and eating healthy, Jennifer Aniston also practices meditation.

Article continues below advertisement

Her meals typically include "some form of vegetables and a protein" for lunch, with afternoon snacks consisting of "an apple with almond butter or popcorn," she told Women's Health.

Meditation and a bedtime around 10 p.m. also play key roles in her routine whenever possible.

All her dedication has certainly paid off. In an interview with TODAY.com in April, the Morning Show star declared she's "the strongest and the most in shape that I've ever been."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.