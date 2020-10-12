In Hollywood, celebrities are always dishing about their diet and why it works. These days, these A-listers, which include Olivia Munn and Miranda Kerr, know what works for their bodies, and as a result, they follow the 80/20 rule. So, what does that exactly mean? It’s simple — 80 percent of the time you eat healthy — think clean and whole foods — and the other 20 percent of the time you can indulge, a.k.a. you can have some ice cream or fries.

FIT AMY! HOW REBEL WILSON CRUSHED 2020 WITH HER ‘YEAR OF HEALTH’ GOAL — SEE PICS

“The 80/20 rule can be a fantastic way to enjoy the foods you love and keep your weight in check,” Sarah Berndt, RD for Complete Nutrition and owner of Fit Fresh Cuisine, told SHAPE magazine.

Scroll through the gallery below to see why these Hollywood stars love the 80/20 diet so much.