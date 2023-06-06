Jennifer Aniston, 54, Displays Enviable Abs During Pvolve Workout: Watch
Jennifer Aniston showed off her enviable abs while gushing about her love of Pvolve, a fitness program that is low-impact and incorporates resistance training.
"I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam 🖤 SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come 💪🏼," the 54-year-old captioned a video of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings while working out.
Of course, fans couldn't help but notice her fit physique. One person wrote, "Good Lord Jennifer, how can you get prettier and prettier with time?" while another said, "it’s like time goes foward but for her it goes back."
A third person said, "You are a goddess😍."
After a friend recommended the workouts to her, the Friends alum decided she needed to give it a try.
"I did 20 minutes. I started easy," she told Byrdie. "One of the great things is that they give you options, and you can kind of curate your workouts for how much time you have, or what your body's doing, or what equipment you have. And I couldn't believe how drenched I was and how exhilarated I felt after this 20-minute workout. I didn't understand why I hadn't heard of this. So I reached out, and I just said, I'd love to be a part of this. I'm a member, I'm a fan, and I'd like to help in any way to let the masses know about this because the benefits are extraordinary. And the rest is history."
The actress also explained that she would "try" every type of fitness class out there, but "my body would break because I would work so hard, and you're in a massive class, and the trainer's looking at themselves and barely looking at the students. I just used to work too hard, and then I would get burned out. And then you'd say, 'OK, well, I got to try something new.'"
"You start to start to understand that, especially with [the Pvolve] workout, if you only have 10 or 20 minutes in your day, you can really get a lot accomplished in that 10 to 20 minutes. Better than doing absolutely nothing," she continued.
