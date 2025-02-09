or
Jennifer Aniston's Early Workouts Are 'Non-Negotiable' While on Set: 'It's Been a Long-Time Habit'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston.
Source: MEGA

A source opened up about Jennifer Aniston's regimented workout routine while filming.

By:

Feb. 9 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston puts in the hard work to achieve her fit physique.

According to a source, the Friends alum, 55, follows a strict routine to stay in good shape amid her busy schedule — which includes a 3 a.m. wake-up call.

jennifer aniston early workouts non negotiable on set long time habit
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Jennifer Aniston's early wake-ups have been a habit while filming because 'there’s just no telling how long her work days will go.'

“When Jen is shooting The Morning Show, she often has to be on set as early as 6 a.m. to get in the hair and make-up chair, which means she needs to be up hours earlier to get her 90-minute workout session in,” the insider spilled, referencing the star’s Apple TV hit, where she stars alongside pal Reese Witherspoon.

The source noted the Hollywood heavyweight has been following the regime for years, making it second nature to her.

“It’s been a long-time habit to get up before dawn to exercise when she’s shooting because there’s just no telling how long her workdays will go,” the confidante explained. “She legitimately may not get home until 9 p.m. or even later and getting in a good sweat session at that time of night is next to impossible.”

Though Aniston needed to rise early to exercise while filming Season 4 of The Morning Show — which wrapped in December 2024 — she keeps up her routine year-round.

jennifer aniston early workouts non negotiable on set long time habit
Source: MEGA

'Hitting her home gym before the sun comes up is pretty much the norm,' the source said of Jennifer Aniston.

“Even when she’s not actually in the middle of production, she’s so busy with meetings for her Lolavie line and promo campaigns and everything else she does that hitting her home gym before the sun comes up is pretty much the norm,” the source spilled.

As OK! previously reported, Aniston has been open about her focus on fitness throughout her career.

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston early workouts non negotiable on set long time habit
Source: MEGA

The source said Jennifer Aniston 'often had to be on set as early as 6 a.m.' while filming 'The Morning Show.'

In 2023, she even partnered with a New York City-based exercise program called Pvolve to promote their workouts, which their website describes as “a science-led method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout.”

“So proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts … and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come,” the We’re the Millers actress penned on Instagram at the time.

jennifer aniston early workouts non negotiable on set long time habit
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston, 55, is known for her toned body and good looks.

That same year, she also spoke to CR Fashion Book, where she listed the four rules she follows to stay healthy.

"I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it's so important. I feel it when I don't get enough rest," she dished at the time.

Life & Style reported on the source's claims about Aniston's workout routine.

