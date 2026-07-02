COUPLES Jennifer Aniston Looks Happily in Love in Rare Photos With Boyfriend Jim Curtis as Romance Heats Up Source: jimcurtis1/instagram;MEGA Jennifer Aniston seemed happier than ever in new photos with her boyfriend Jim Curtis. Olivia Callanan July 2 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a glimpse into her summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis. The actress posted a carousel to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, featuring multiple photos of her handsome beau. It's the latest peek into a relationship the couple has largely kept low-key since going public last year.

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Silly Selfie

Source: jenniferaniston/instagram The first photo in the dump showed the couple posing for a selfie.

About a year in, Aniston and Curtis are still keeping things mostly private, but this latest photo dump reassured fans that the couple is happier than ever. One photo showed them walking down the street together, while another gave a candid look at Curtis working out in the gym, with Aniston also sharing a cheeky selfie of the pair from their car.

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'Happiness Looks Great on You Guys'

Source: jenniferaniston/instagram Fans gushed over the happy couple in the comment section.

She captioned the post, "Incoming summer dumper! ☀️❤️🥰," with her fans rushing to the comments to give the couple some love. "Aaawww love this!! Seeing you happy makes me very happy 😍😍," said one commenter. While another said, "It's so heartwarming to see you happy." "Happiness looks great on you guys!" wrote a third.

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'It's a Great Partnership'

Source: jenniferaniston/instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been together since 2025.

The happy couple has been together since 2025, after being introduced by mutual friends. They were first seen together over July 4th weekend that same year on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with multiple sources at the time telling US Weekly that they had been secretly dating for months and “are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together.” Aniston and Curtis, a hypnotherapist and life coach, officially celebrated their first anniversary this year. Curtis is very supportive of the actress, with a source telling People, "It's a great partnership and makes Jen very happy. Jim's a special guy. Everyone loves his energy."

Making It Instagram Official

Source: MEGA They made their relationship Instagram official in September 2025.