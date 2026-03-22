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The One With the Big Fat Euro Wedding — Jennifer Aniston Quietly Discussing the Possibility of to Getting Hitched to Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis

Photo of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston.
Source: @jimcurtis1 /Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to elope with Jim Curtis to Greece.

March 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal Jennifer Aniston is said to be planning a romantic escape to Greece to marry partner Jim Curtis, with insiders telling us the Hollywood star is eager to elope overseas for what could become her third wedding.

The 57-year-old actress, who rose to worldwide fame playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, has been dating wellness coach and hypnotherapist Curtis, 50, since last year.

They first sparked romance rumors in July when they were photographed together on a yacht holiday in Mallorca. Curtis has since become a regular presence in Aniston's life, and publicly celebrated her birthday on Instagram earlier this year, fueling speculation that their relationship has become increasingly serious.

A source close to the couple has now told us the pair have quietly been discussing the possibility of tying the knot abroad and believe Greece would be the perfect setting.

The insider said: "Jennifer is in an incredibly joyful place in her life at the moment and has been telling people close to her that she truly believes Jim could be the partner she has been searching for all along."

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Image of Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis.
Source: @jenniferaniston /Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis.

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"She feels a deep connection with him and talks about him as someone who has brought a new sense of calm and happiness into her world," the source dished. "They both feel a strong pull toward Greece as the setting for their wedding because of their shared cultural roots, and Jennifer finds that idea especially romantic. In her mind, it would be a very symbolic place to start a new chapter together – somewhere beautiful, personal and meaningful rather than a typical Hollywood venue. They haven't made any kind of official announcement about being engaged, but people close to them are already treating it like a done deal. Within their circle, it's pretty clear that they're heading toward marriage. Jim has brought up the idea of them saying their vows in Greece several times, especially during the summer months, and Jennifer has completely fallen in love with that vision."

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Image of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reportedly have a strong pull toward Greece.
Source: MEGA, @jimcurtis1 /Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reportedly have a strong pull toward Greece.

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"For Jennifer, the appeal is that it would feel completely different from the big, highly publicized weddings she's had before. She keeps saying she wants this chapter of her life to feel simpler and more authentic. The idea of something quiet and intimate in a beautiful Greek setting really speaks to her," the source added. "They're not imagining a huge Hollywood spectacle with hundreds of celebrity guests. Jennifer actually prefers the opposite right now. She likes the thought of slipping away somewhere stunning in Greece and having a small, almost elopement-style ceremony that focuses purely on the two of them. In her mind, it should feel romantic and deeply personal rather than like a massive production with cameras everywhere."

Aniston has previously been married twice – first to actor Brad Pitt, between 2000 and 2005, and later to actor Justin Theroux, from 2015 to 2018.

Friends of the actress say she is thrilled to have found love again, but the subject of a prenuptial agreement has become an awkward issue as their relationship grows more serious.

Our insider said: "Jennifer has spent decades building an extraordinary career and financial security for herself, so naturally the subject of protecting what she's worked for has been raised by people around her."

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image of Jennifer Aniston has been married twice.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has been married twice.

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"But she's very sensitive about how that conversation might land with Jim. She worries that bringing up a prenup could make him feel as though she doesn't fully trust him or that money is somehow being placed above their relationship," the source spilled. "Friends have been gently encouraging her to see it as a sensible and responsible step rather than something negative. The reality is that Jennifer's wealth is on a completely different scale than Jim's – she has earned hundreds of millions over the course of her career, while Jim's professional life has taken a very different path. But Jennifer is a romantic at heart. She wants their relationship to be about love, connection and emotional security, and she's reluctant to let legal or financial discussions cast a shadow over what should be one of the happiest times in their lives."

Aniston's fortune is estimated at around $320 million, built through decades of acting work and business ventures following her breakthrough role on Friends. Curtis, meanwhile, works as a wellness coach and author and reportedly has a significantly smaller net worth.

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image of Jennifer Aniston's net worth is reportedly around $320 million.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's net worth is reportedly around $320 million.

The insider said: "Jennifer truly sees Jim as someone who is incredibly sincere and grounded. She feels he brings a sense of peace and emotional stability into her life that she hasn't always had in past relationships, and that means a great deal to her. At the same time, the people who care about her most – including longtime close friends like Courteney Cox – believe she should approach the situation with a bit of caution. They're not questioning Jim's intentions, but they do think it's important that Jennifer at least acknowledge the financial realities that come with marriage when there's such a significant difference in wealth. From their perspective, it's simply about protecting her future while she moves forward with someone she clearly cares about."

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