EXCLUSIVE The One With the Big Fat Euro Wedding — Jennifer Aniston Quietly Discussing the Possibility of to Getting Hitched to Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis Source: @jimcurtis1 /Instagram Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to elope with Jim Curtis to Greece. Aaron Tinney March 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Jennifer Aniston is said to be planning a romantic escape to Greece to marry partner Jim Curtis, with insiders telling us the Hollywood star is eager to elope overseas for what could become her third wedding. The 57-year-old actress, who rose to worldwide fame playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, has been dating wellness coach and hypnotherapist Curtis, 50, since last year. They first sparked romance rumors in July when they were photographed together on a yacht holiday in Mallorca. Curtis has since become a regular presence in Aniston's life, and publicly celebrated her birthday on Instagram earlier this year, fueling speculation that their relationship has become increasingly serious. A source close to the couple has now told us the pair have quietly been discussing the possibility of tying the knot abroad and believe Greece would be the perfect setting. The insider said: "Jennifer is in an incredibly joyful place in her life at the moment and has been telling people close to her that she truly believes Jim could be the partner she has been searching for all along."

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Source: @jenniferaniston /Instagram Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis.

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"She feels a deep connection with him and talks about him as someone who has brought a new sense of calm and happiness into her world," the source dished. "They both feel a strong pull toward Greece as the setting for their wedding because of their shared cultural roots, and Jennifer finds that idea especially romantic. In her mind, it would be a very symbolic place to start a new chapter together – somewhere beautiful, personal and meaningful rather than a typical Hollywood venue. They haven't made any kind of official announcement about being engaged, but people close to them are already treating it like a done deal. Within their circle, it's pretty clear that they're heading toward marriage. Jim has brought up the idea of them saying their vows in Greece several times, especially during the summer months, and Jennifer has completely fallen in love with that vision."

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Source: MEGA, @jimcurtis1 /Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reportedly have a strong pull toward Greece.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston has been married twice.

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"But she's very sensitive about how that conversation might land with Jim. She worries that bringing up a prenup could make him feel as though she doesn't fully trust him or that money is somehow being placed above their relationship," the source spilled. "Friends have been gently encouraging her to see it as a sensible and responsible step rather than something negative. The reality is that Jennifer's wealth is on a completely different scale than Jim's – she has earned hundreds of millions over the course of her career, while Jim's professional life has taken a very different path. But Jennifer is a romantic at heart. She wants their relationship to be about love, connection and emotional security, and she's reluctant to let legal or financial discussions cast a shadow over what should be one of the happiest times in their lives." Aniston's fortune is estimated at around $320 million, built through decades of acting work and business ventures following her breakthrough role on Friends. Curtis, meanwhile, works as a wellness coach and author and reportedly has a significantly smaller net worth.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston's net worth is reportedly around $320 million.