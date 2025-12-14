Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Relationship Timeline: From Instagram Soft Launch to Red Carpet Debut and More

Article continues below advertisement

May 2025: Jennifer Aniston Shared a Photo of Jim Curtis' Book

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.

Jennifer Aniston has finally found love again. The Friends actress offered the earliest clue about her romance with Jim Curtis in an Instagram carousel in May. In the photoset, she included a photo of the hypnotist's Shift: Quantum Manifestation guide: A workbook for coding a new consciousness alongside three other books. "Sunday Funday photo dump day 🥰☀️❤️," she captioned the post.

June 2025: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Were Spotted Together in Public for the First Time

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend is a 'wellness pioneer, author and hypnotist.'

Before the dating buzz intensified, a source claimed Aniston and Curtis were first spotted getting cozy at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. The pair reportedly dined at the hotel's restaurant, though no photos were immediately released at the time. DeuxMoi later reported they had the photos from the pair's Northern California outing but did not publish them due to privacy concerns.

July 2025: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Celebrated the Fourth of July in Mallorca Amid Dating Buzz

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were spotted on different trips before they confirmed their relationship.

Curtis joined Aniston and her famous friends aboard a yacht in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend. In one photo shared by Daily Mail, the author was seen rubbing the Bruce Almighty star's shoulders. Another captured Aniston placing her hand on his thigh. Shortly after the news emerged, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they were officially dating. "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other," the insider said, adding that Aniston and Curtis "started off as friends but really hit it off." The source continued, "They've been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A. It's very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They're a good match."

August 2025: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Had a Double Date With Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have spent time with their friends.

Aniston and Curtis reunited with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, for a double date in New York City. From there, they began making more public outings together, including a date in New York with his senior rescue dog, Odie.

September 2025: Jennifer Aniston Dropped More Hints About Her Romance With Jim Curtis

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston hinted at their romance on Instagram.

On September 7, the Friends with Money actress soft-launched their romance by posting a picture of Curtis' back on Instagram. "Thank you summer ☀️❤️🙏🏼," she wrote alongside the carousel. Two days later, Curtis supported Aniston during the Season 4 premiere of The Morning Show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

November 2, 2025: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Went Instagram Official

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston hard-launched their relationship in an Instagram post.

Aniston put the rumors to rest and went Instagram official with Curtis. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️," she captioned the photoset from his 50th birthday party. The black-and-white photo showed Aniston hugging Curtis from behind, attracting positive comments from her celebrity friends. "Happy Birthday ! LOVE this Lovestory," said Reese Witherspoon, while Amy Schumer shared, "Beautiful couple. Healing kind angels ❤️."

November 4, 2025: Jim Curtis Debuted Their Relationship on His Own Instagram Page

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram Jim Curtis shared a black-and-white photoset on Instagram.

Days after Aniston shared their sweet snap together, Curtis also made it official on his own Instagram account. He wrote, "If this is a dream I don't want to wake up. ❤️"

November 17, 2025: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis posed on the red carpet together months after the dating buzz began.