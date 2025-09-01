Jennifer Aniston's Sultriest Braless Photos
Let Them Breathe!
Jennifer Aniston's nipples have their own spotlight whenever the Friends actress decides to go braless.
In an Instagram video promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, Aniston let her teeny bits press boldly against the sleek gray tank. The top also gave a hint of her cleavage, teasing her fans even more.
"Our Dry Shampoo just dropped … and IT'S SO GOOD! I hope you love too! 🥰 @lolavie," she wrote in the caption.
Valentine's Day Was Also Décolletage Day
During a joint Rare Beauty and LolaVie event on February 5, Aniston posed in an all-black ensemble without a bra. The outfit showcased her natural form underneath as she smiled for the cameras.
In an interview with Vogue, Aniston shared an inspiring message with her fans.
"If you're going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you're not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!" she exclaimed.
30th SAG Awards
For the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Morning Show actress slipped into a daring silver gown with a thigh-high slit and a deep V-neck, revealing her skin.
26th SAG Awards
Aniston's look at the 26th Annual SAG Awards made headlines!
At the event, she turned heads as her shape and nipples subtly pushed against her white, silk gown's fabric. The vintage gown by John Galliano for Dior boasted a tie detail on the hip, making it look more elegant.
Hot in Public
Aniston was spotted out and about in 2017, wearing a top with thin material that gave a hint of her nipples.
In an August 2017 interview with Vogue, she explained why her cherry buds kept on popping out on Friends.
"Yeah I don't know what to say about that!" she admitted. "It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don't know what to tell ya! And I don't know why I'm supposed to be ashamed of them - it's just the way my b----- are. But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!"
Free the Nipples!
In June 2016, Aniston flashed her nipples confidently in a flowy, black top as she strolled around New York City.