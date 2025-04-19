Jennifer Aniston, 56, Flexes Arm Muscles During Sultry Photoshoot: Watch

Jennifer Aniston looked flawless in a recent photoshoot with Norman Jean Roy. The Friends actress was shooting for her LolaVie hair care line, which launched in September 2021.

Though the focus was supposed to be on Aniston’s cruelty-free, vegan line of hair products, the Hollywood star’s toned physique completely stole the show. The actress wore several different looks, including a breathtaking strapless red mini, a long gray ruched dress and a white bikini top.