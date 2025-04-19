Jennifer Aniston, 56, Flexes Arm Muscles During Sultry Photoshoot: Watch
Jennifer Aniston looked flawless in a recent photoshoot with Norman Jean Roy. The Friends actress was shooting for her LolaVie hair care line, which launched in September 2021.
Though the focus was supposed to be on Aniston’s cruelty-free, vegan line of hair products, the Hollywood star’s toned physique completely stole the show. The actress wore several different looks, including a breathtaking strapless red mini, a long gray ruched dress and a white bikini top.
At one point, Aniston lifted her arms to scrunch her hair. The 56-year-old’s muscles appeared more defined than ever as she made aging look simple and beautiful.
Aniston shared her sultry photoshoot on Instagram on Friday, April 18, and accompanied the montage with the song “Somebody Told Me” by The Killers.
Though the Murder Mystery actress limited the number of comments her post received, nearly 4,000 social media users responded to her “stunning” beauty.
“The most beautiful, kind, smart and talented woman in the world,” wrote one.
“It’s not normal how gorgeous you are,” said another.
“HOW CAN SOMEONE BE SO PERFECT?” questioned a third.
Aniston’s timeless looks don’t come easy, though. In February, a source close to the star revealed she has been waking up early to work out for as long as they could remember — regardless of her busy filming schedule.
“It’s been a long-time habit to get up before dawn to exercise when she’s shooting because there’s just no telling how long her workdays will go,” the confidante explained. “She legitimately may not get home until 9 p.m. or even later, and getting in a good sweat session at that time of night is next to impossible.”
Earlier this month, the health enthusiast showed off how she keeps her toned physique. During a gym workout, the star worked on her core by using Pvolve equipment. At the end of her training, she gave her 44 million followers a positive affirmation. “Love your life. Love your body. Love it!” she exclaimed.
Though Aniston is a frequent flyer for her career, the Horrible Bosses star revealed this April that she has an “extreme fear of flying.” She confessed to Travel & Leisure that when she boards a plane, she superstitiously touches the outside of the aircraft with her right hand and steps onto the plane with her right foot.
To overcome her nerves, Aniston said she implemented a surprising way to fix it. “I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions. “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it’s shockingly good!” she told the news outlet.