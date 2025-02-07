Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless in Stunning All-Black Ensemble for Galentine's Day Party With Selena Gomez: Watch
Jennifer Aniston stole the show at her and Selena Gomez’s Galentine’s Day party!
On Wednesday, February 5, the Friends alum, 55, stunned as she showed off her curves while co-hosting a joint Rare Beauty and LolaVie event with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 32.
In photos and videos from the event, the blonde beauty went braless while donning an all-black ensemble. Aniston’s cleavage was on full display in the keyhole top, which she paired with a blazer in dress pants.
Meanwhile, Gomez — who recently got engaged to fiancé Benny Blanco — went for a more conservative look, as she sported a similar dark colored outfit with a black turtleneck sweater.
In addition to tons of guests uploading gorgeous snapshots of Aniston, Gomez also shared a TikTok clip alongside the Hollywood star.
“When you’re both about to launch something new. Showing Jen TikTok - she nailed it! Beyond grateful for her and our decade worth of friendship. Had so much fun yesterday celebrating Galentine’s Day w/ @Rare Beauty + @LolaVie,” she graciously penned alongside footage of the duo lip-syncing to a scene from Friends with Aniston’s old character Rachel Green and Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey.
In response, fans of the actresses gushed over the celebs teaming up.
“TWO LITERAL ICONS,” one person penned, while another added, “The collab of the CENTURY.”
“MY POWERFUL QUEENS AHHHHH,” another user said, as one more wrote, “FACE CARDS ARE LETHAL🙏🏼😍.”
As OK! previously reported, Aniston’s jaw-dropping appearance came after wild rumors swirled that she was having an affair with Barack Obama.
As speculation heightened that Barack’s marriage with wife Michelle Obama had hit a rough patch, an old headline that the former president was cheating on the lawyer with the We’re the Millers alum resurfaced.
The chatter started when an outlet published a story in August 2024 titled “The Truth About Jen & Barack!”
The piece alleged Michelle was “betrayed” and Barack and Jennifer were “obsessed with each other.”
The story came from the popular celebrity gossip podcast “Who? Weekly,” where the host stated, “The goss is … Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f------ Jennifer Aniston.”
Host Lindsey Weber said the news came from “reliable sources,” but “obviously could be made up” on a Patreon episode of the show.
After Michelle was absent from Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, people online began to add fuel to the rumors. However, Barack and Michelle recently appeared to shut down trolls with a joint social media statement about their work for the Obama Presidential Center.