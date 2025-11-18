Jennifer Aniston Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jim Curtis as Lovers Receive Support From Adam Sandler

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, had a cute date night Elle's Women in Hollywood event on November 17 in Beverly Hills. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the bash, with Curtis even scoring a hilarious shout-out at the ceremony from Adam Sandler.

Jim Curtis Supported Jennifer Aniston at the 'Elle' Event

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler honored his good pal Jennifer Aniston at the party.

The Friends star, 56, and the hypnotist, 50, stepped out together for the party, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, where Aniston was being honored with a statuette. Aniston wore a black sparkling halter dress while Curtis matched with her, wearing a dark suit and tie. Sandler, 59, gave a speech at the fest to praise his Just Go With It costar and longtime friend for all her hard work in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston shined at the 'Elle' event on Monday.

“When we are around you, me and [wife] Jackie [Sandler] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve,” the Saturday Night Live funnyman said on stage. “We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jack.” “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met,” Sandler gushed. He continued: “I’ve only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I’ve hung out with her. Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh. And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend.”

Jennifer Was Honored at the Ceremony for Her Work in Hollywood

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston started off as friends.

When the Dumplin' actress took the mic to accept the prestigious honor, she touched upon how AI is not the answer to solving the film industry's issues. “That’s what keeps me showing up everyday, it’s the friendships and the shared belief that storytelling still matters that baring our souls as actors and creators still matters, something that AI will never be able to duplicate no matter how smart it gets,” she said.

Source: @jimcurtis1/instagram Jim Curtis is a hypnotist.