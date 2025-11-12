Jennifer Aniston Says 'Extraordinary' New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Is 'Very Normal' After Hard-Launching Romance

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is blissfully in love with her new man, Jim Curtis. The Friends alum, 56, opened up in a new interview with Elle about her romantic life and gushed over the hypnotist. “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” she explained.

Jennifer Aniston Says Jim Curtis Is 'Quite Extraordinary'

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston confirmed her romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram on November 2.

“He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," the Morning Show actress said, adding that Curtis is “very special” and is a “very normal" person. “[He] wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity,” she continued. “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.” Aniston's kind words came just a week after she hard-launched her romance on Instagram. On November 2, she hared a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Curtis. “Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️,” she captioned the sweet post.

Their Relationship Became Public Over the Summer

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend showed up to support her LolaVie event in September.

Aniston first confirmed she was seeing someone new in a subtle social media post in September. She posted a slew of photos, and in one, a mystery man was mostly obscured as he stood by a picturesque sunset. Back in August, Curtis was spotted with her at her LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles. “Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself. He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen," a source noted at the time. Another insider added that he seemed “lowkey engaging, laughing” with guests while she handled the media at her beauty brand's bash.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston soft-launched her relationship earlier this year.

The Break-Up star and the wellness guru's relationship first surfaced this past June after eyewitnesses saw them getting close at the Ventana Big Sur resort in California. The next month, the pair was seen hanging out with longtime besties Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in Spain.

Jennifer Also Opened Up About Late Pal Matthew Perry

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston said Matthew Perry's death was 'not shocking.'