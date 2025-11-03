Jennifer Aniston Goes Instagram Official With 'Love' Jim Curtis

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is officially taken! On Sunday, November 2, the Friends alum went Instagram official with her new man, wellness coach Jim Curtis, in the sweetest way possible. The actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Curtis from behind as he smiled in a sleek black button-down. “Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️,” Aniston captioned the post.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston confirmed her romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram.

Fans immediately flooded her comments section with excitement. “This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen! 😍,” one follower wrote. Another gushed, “LOVE YOU TWO TOGETHER ❤️❤️.” A third fan said, “My heart is exploding ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another added, “you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always. 🤍”

The sweet post comes two months after Aniston’s sneaky “soft launch” of her new romance. Back in September, she shared an 18-photo carousel — and eagle-eyed fans spotted a mystery man in photo number 17, standing against a sunset.

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jim Curtis has quietly supported her at public events.

It didn’t take long for people to connect the dots. “Oh, hello 17 pic,” one fan teased. Another joked, “It’s the soft launch for me.” Someone else chimed in, writing, “Happiness looks beautiful on you.”

Curtis has already been showing up for Aniston at major events. That same month, he also joined her for the premiere of The Morning Show Season 4 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. While Aniston dazzled in a sleek black tube dress with minimal accessories, Curtis stayed off to the side in an understated black sweater and slacks.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The pair's relationship first made headlines over the summer.

He was also spotted supporting her at a LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles. According to one eyewitness, “Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself. He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Another source added that he was seen “lowkey engaging, laughing” with guests while she handled interviews. Their relationship first sparked headlines back in June when they were seen getting cozy at the Ventana Big Sur resort in California. By July, they were spotted in Mallorca, Spain, sharing an SUV with longtime friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is happier and more 'grounded' than ever, according to a source.

Now, sources said things are getting serious. “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” one insider revealed, while another added, “This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.”