Matthew Perry Was 'Angry and Mean' in His Final Days as 'Friends' Star Was Taking a Mix of Ketamine, Nicotine and Testosterone Shots

On top of divulging the star’s cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine, the report also shared Perry had been on an opioid-like drug buprenorphine, which is used to curb pain and help with addiction to opioids, as well as Tammoxifen to lose weight, an antidiabetic medication and nicotine lollipops.

Additionally, Perry was attempting to quit smoking at the time of his death, however, his assistant noted he had been smoking about two packs of cigarettes per day.