Jennifer Aniston Slams Claims About Why She Never Had Children, Reveals She Spent '20 Years' Trying to Start a Family

Jennifer Aniston is fed up with public speculation over why she never had a baby. In a new interview, the actress hit back at people's claims about her personal life, admitting that even though she tries to ignore negative gossip, the rumors over the years have taken a toll on her.

Jennifer Aniston Spent Decades Trying to Have a Baby

Source: mega Jennifer Aniston revealed she spent more than two decades trying to have a baby.

"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes," the Morning Show star, 56, told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "That's not anybody's business." "But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic," the star said. "It does affect me — I'm just a human being. We're all human beings."

Why the Actress Wrote Op-Ed on Fertility Struggles

Source: mega The star said allegations that she didn't have children because she's a 'workaholic' are untrue and hurtful.

The Friends alum also touched on her 2016 op-ed, in which she called out the way some media outlets talked about women and fertility. "That's why I thought, 'What the h---?' I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF. So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue," she explained. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and was wed to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Source: mega The Golden Globe winner no longer cares about 'correcting' false rumors about herself.

These days, the LolaVie haircare founder is more comfortable with staying silent on the endless rumors she hears about herself. "The older I get, the less I care about correcting a narrative, because it will happen eventually. The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away," she spilled. "Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice — when something has been said that isn’t true and I need to right the wrong. And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth."

