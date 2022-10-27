Matthew Perry Believes Jennifer Aniston 'Saved His Life Without Question': Source
I'll be there for you!
Jennifer Anniston was not only Matthew Perry's Friends costar, but she was one of the troubled actor's truest supporters throughout his long and hard battle with drug addiction.
“She always took time to listen to him, even when she was busy or had her own issues to deal with. Matthew feels that these people who stood by him when the chips were down, Jennifer included, saved his life without question,” a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, October 27, while promoting the 17 Again actor's upcoming book release. “They gave him the will to carry on and get healthy, even though it took a huge amount of willpower of his own.”
While mentioning the strength Aniston provided Perry during his darkest times, the insider also revealed reasoning behind why the 53-year-old wanted to release his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in the first place.
“Matthew is focused on pushing his story out there as far and wide as possible because he wants to help others. … But the primary motive is closure and helping to inspire others who are dealing with the trauma of addiction,” the source continued. “Matthew wants them to know there is help and hope out there, it wasn’t too late for him and he’s the living embodiment that miracles can happen in that regard.”
Perry has spent the last few weeks speaking out about his addiction struggles and recently touched on how much his tight bond with Aniston truly helped him survive his painful battle with substance abuse.
Although she rejected the Fools Rush In actor's persistant request to go on a date, the 53-year-old actress wanted what was best for her costar amidst his debilitating disease.
“Jen thought of the cast as her family. She still does, but back then even more so because they were together all the time and making it on the fame ladder together,” an additional insider recalled to a news publication.
“They all had their demons and temptations to manage in one way or other, but for Matthew especially it boiled down to getting a grip on his addictions — something he struggled with, as he freely admitted, and it’s fair to say he was by far the most fragile member of the cast," they continued. "Jen saw that, it worried her enormously and she made a point to check in on him whenever she could, on and off the set.”
Us Weekly spoke to sources regarding Perry and Aniston's friendship.