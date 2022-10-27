Matthew Perry Believes Jennifer Aniston 'Saved His Life Without Question': Source

“She always took time to listen to him, even when she was busy or had her own issues to deal with. Matthew feels that these people who stood by him when the chips were down, Jennifer included, saved his life without question,” a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, October 27, while promoting the 17 Again actor's upcoming book release. “They gave him the will to carry on and get healthy, even though it took a huge amount of willpower of his own.”

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS HE & CAMERON DIAZ WERE SET UP ON A DATE AFTER SHE SPLIT FROM JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

While mentioning the strength Aniston provided Perry during his darkest times, the insider also revealed reasoning behind why the 53-year-old wanted to release his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in the first place.