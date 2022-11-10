Justin Theroux Shows Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Support After Actress Reveals IVF Journey

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” Aniston continued while revealing her anger at the press for constantly creating false baby bump narratives. “I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

The award-winning actress went on to comment about the constant assumptions that would surround her divorce with Theroux, addressing rumors that, “the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point.”

Aniston candidly pointed out that there was “the narrative that I was just selfish.”