Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Real Reason She Skips the Met Gala Despite Being Invited

Jennifer Aniston addressed why fans have never seen her on the Met Gala red carpet. “I have [been invited], but I don’t go. It overwhelms me. It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl,” Aniston, 55, explained in an interview published on Tuesday, September 2.

Jennifer Aniston Addresses Why She Skips the Met Gala

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston admitted the Met Gala red carpet could be nervewracking.

Although the Friends actress loves “dressing up,” she described the mental game of, “Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers,” as nerve-racking. “I even get a little anxious about public speaking, especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context. So I find myself almost hall-monitoring myself in a weird way,” she explained. “In the past, journalism used to be gnarly and they wanted to just get you and find something that they can then run forever. But whatever. You get to a place in life where none of it really matters at the end of the day.”

Jennifer Aniston Has a New Man in Her Life

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston is confirmed to be dating Jim Curtis in July.

Aniston has been busy as she celebrates the highly anticipated fourth season of her Emmy-winning Apple+ series, The Morning Show, set to premiere on September 17. Her love life is equally heating up, as she is confirmed to be dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis in July. The pair first sparked dating rumors in June after they were spotted getting cozy at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. Weeks later, Aniston and Curtis were seen getting in the back of an SUV in Mallorca, Spain, during the 4th of July Weekend with the actress’ longtime friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Jennifer Aniston Is Casually Dating Jim Curtis

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis started 'out as friends.'

“They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual,” a source told a news outlet on July 13.

Jennifer Aniston Is 'Happy on Her Own'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.