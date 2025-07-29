or
Jennifer Aniston’s Rumored New Boyfriend Got 'Ghosted' by Ex-Lover After Just a 'Few Dates'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA/@jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's alleged new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has not been lucky in love in the past.

July 29 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston's rumored new boyfriend couldn't seem to get his ex under his spell.

Alyssa Pettinato — the former lover of hypnotist Jim Curtis — gave a tell-all interview on Monday, July 28, where she admitted she "ghosted" him.

Image of Jim Curtis' ex-girlfriend opened up about their past relationship.
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jim Curtis' ex-girlfriend opened up about their past relationship.

"We went on a few dates. He's just a nice guy," she told an outlet. "We didn't work out. It's my fault. But he's a good guy. I think he's definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody...The type of person that can get along with most people."

Pettinato described Curtis as "unproblematic," "mindful" and a "pragmatic and calm person." The duo ended their relationship on good terms, and she even invited him to come on her "MissJudged" podcast afterward.

"We're just acquaintances. But I have nothing bad to say about him," she expressed. "I think everything happens for a reason, and I feel like we're both where we're supposed to be."

Pettinato jokingly calls her ex "Uncle Jesse" and looks back fondly on their time together.

"He's got a nice face," she added. "He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that."

Jennifer Aniston's Alleged Relationship With Jim Curtis

Image of Jennifer Aniston vacationed in Spain with Jim Curtis.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston vacationed in Spain with Jim Curtis.

Several sources confirmed Aniston has been secretly dating Curtis for months, and things are starting to get serious.

"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," an insider dished, noting they started off platonic after being introduced by mutual friends. "They are happy and really into each other."

The source added that they've been "hanging out a lot," mostly at the Friends actress' home in Los Angeles, Calif.

"It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that," the insider explained. "They’re a good match."

Jennifer Aniston

When Did Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Meet?

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jim Curtis is a wellness expert.

Aniston and Curtis have been connected for several years. According to a second insider, they met through one of the wellness guru's clients, which include Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal.

"Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously. Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot," the source said.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Romantic Dates

Image of Jennifer Aniston is allegedly dating Jim Curtis.
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly dating Jim Curtis.

The alleged couple was spotted climbing into the back of an SUV together in Mallorca, Spain, during the 4th of July weekend. They were joined by Aniston's friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

One month earlier, they also reportedly cuddled up at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California.

