Jennifer Aniston 'Still Hasn't Given Up Hope That the Right Guy Is Out There for Her' After 2 Failed Marriages

Though Jennifer Aniston has been married twice, she "still believes in love," she declared in 2009.

“She said that more than 15 years ago, but she still believes it. She hasn’t given up hope that the right guy is out there for her!” an insider dished of the actress who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.