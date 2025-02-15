or
Jennifer Aniston 'Still Hasn't Given Up Hope That the Right Guy Is Out There for Her' After 2 Failed Marriages

Jennifer Aniston 'still hasn't given up hope' on finding the right guy, a source said.

By:

Feb. 15 2025

Though Jennifer Aniston has been married twice, she "still believes in love," she declared in 2009.

“She said that more than 15 years ago, but she still believes it. She hasn’t given up hope that the right guy is out there for her!” an insider dished of the actress who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Jennifer Aniston has been married twice.

While speaking to Allure in 2022, the Friends star, 56, admitted it would be nice to have a life partner.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," Aniston said when asked if she would ever get married again. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'"

"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day,'" she added.

The star said she is on good terms with her exes.

The We're the Millers star remains on good terms with both of her exes, calling her previous marriages "very successful, in [my] personal opinion," in a December 2018 interview with Elle.

"I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light," Aniston told Allure, noting that she has "had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid."

"I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress," she added. "Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"

Jennifer Aniston is close with her friends.

The brunette beauty noted she did not "want to partner with someone until some of that work was done."

"It wouldn't be fair," she continued. "I don't want to move into a house when there are no walls."

The actress isn't giving up on love, an insider said.

According to an insider, she has specific requirements before she gets into another romance.

"Jen is looking for someone she can trust, who makes her laugh — humor is a huge part of what she’s looking for," another source told Us Weekly. "And, of course, they must love dogs!"

In Touch spoke to the first source.

