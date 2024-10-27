Jennifer Aniston Is 'Looking for Someone She Can Trust and Who Makes Her Laugh' After 2 Failed Marriages

Jennifer Aniston isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle for a third time — but she does have a checklist in mind for the next person who sweeps her off of her feet, according to a source!

After her 2005 divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt and her 2017 split from Justin Theroux, the Friends actress is hopeful that a man with a sense of humor and a special place in his heart for pets will waltz into her life.