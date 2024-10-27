Jennifer Aniston Is 'Looking for Someone She Can Trust and Who Makes Her Laugh' After 2 Failed Marriages
Jennifer Aniston isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle for a third time — but she does have a checklist in mind for the next person who sweeps her off of her feet, according to a source!
After her 2005 divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt and her 2017 split from Justin Theroux, the Friends actress is hopeful that a man with a sense of humor and a special place in his heart for pets will waltz into her life.
"Jen is looking for someone she can trust, who makes her laugh — humor is a huge part of what she’s looking for," a source spilled to a news outlet. "And, of course, they must love dogs!"
In a 2022 interview, Aniston admitted she didn't have any "interest" in getting married again, but she'd "love a relationship." "There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support,'" she said at the time. "It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’ "
However, for now, Aniston is happy to focus on her pals! A second source noted her close friendships are "central to Jen’s life and provide her with emotional support," both in and out of Hollywood.
The first source added, "She’s kept her circle very small for many years and hasn’t added too many people to her close confidants."
And one of those friends is her ex! Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in 2015, and despite parting ways romantically in 2017, the pair reportedly have an "enduring connection."
As OK! previously reported, an insider said they've "stayed in touch and remained best friends" over the years — even throughout his relationship with his fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom.
"It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember, Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!" the insider added. "[They're] rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style."
Earlier this year, Theroux even admitted he's still "protective" of the Just Go With It star, particularly after she hit back at vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's derogatory comments about "childless cat ladies."
"She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective," he said in a September interview. "But she batted back criticism, as well she should."
