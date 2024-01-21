Jennifer Aniston 'Would Like to Tie the Knot' One Day — But She 'Won't Lower Her Standards'
24 years ago, Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with her first husband, Brad Pitt, and now she may be ready to get married for a third time!
One year after the Friends icon said “never say never,” when asked if there was a third husband in her future, an insider shared she's ready to get back out there.
“Jen would like to tie the knot,” the source spilled. However, the blonde beauty “won’t lower her standards.”
The star is fine with going “out of her comfort zone — a blue-collar-type guy with a career and a dad bod is not out of the question. Neither is someone who’s up to 10 years younger," the insider shared.
The source pointed out Aniston had previously dated John Mayer, 46, who is eight years her junior, and mentioned how close friend Courteney Cox, 59, has been in a relationship with musician Johnny McDaid, 47, since 2013.
“Jen’s really hoping her dating luck changes in 2024,” they concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Aniston likely hasn't been able to focus on romance over the last few months, as in late-October 2023, the actress’ pal and Friends co-star Matthew Perry passed away at age 54.
Perry was found unconscious in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home and was unable to be revived. Weeks after his tragic death, a medical examiner's report confirmed his cause of death was due to the acute effects of ketamine — while drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine were listed as contributing factors.
The death was particularly hard for Aniston — especially after Perry opened up about his struggles with mental health and addiction in his tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
"It’s painful for Jen and the other cast to know he was so tormented," a source shared. "It’s difficult to process."
After his passing, Aniston uploaded a message on social media dedicated to her late friend.
"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love," she wrote. "Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
"He was such a part of our DNA," she added. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die," Aniston continued. "His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."
