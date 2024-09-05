or
Jennifer Aniston, 55, Shows Off Toned Abs During Workout, Jokes Her Dogs Come to the Gym as 'My Emotional Support Cheerleaders': Photos

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and an image of the actress exercising.
Source: mega;@jenniferaniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston's furry friends joined her in the gym.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston's two best friends never leave her side!

On Thursday, September 5, the actress posted a few videos to her Instagram Story that showed her dogs walking around her home gym as she got in a workout.

jennifer aniston shows toned abs workout dogs gym photos
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston shared part of her workout routine via Instagram on Thursday, September 5.

"My @PVOVLE emotional support cheerleaders," the Friends alum, 55, captioned one video, which showed her bigger dog walking up to her while she was on an exercise mat.

"Don't paw me," she told the pooch, who ignored her request and put a paw on her thigh, prompting her to give him a kiss as she bent to the side.

jennifer aniston shows toned abs workout dogs gym photos
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram

Aniston's two dogs joined the movie star at her home gym, calling them her 'emotional support cheerleaders.'

One photo showed the dog lying down as she did a Pilates-like move, and in a third post, her smaller pup laid beside her as she held an impressive side plank. The LolaVie haircare founder concluded the uploads with a picture of herself giving her bigger canine a kiss.

Aniston showed off her impressive toned abs during the workout via a sports bra and leggings.

jennifer aniston shows toned abs workout dogs gym photos
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram

The actress recently made headlines for attacking J.D. Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comment.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show actress was recently in the headlines for shaming J.D. Vance over his resurfaced negative comments about women who don't have children.

As OK! reported, Vance, 40, previously claimed the Democratic Party was being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made."

"You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," he stated despite Buttigieg having kids. "And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

jennifer aniston shows toned abs workout dogs gym photos
Source: mega

The 'Friends' lead revealed in 2022 that she struggled with infertility over the years.

After his remark went viral, Aniston posted on social media, "I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."

"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day," she told Donald Trump's running-mate. "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Though Aniston has been married twice, she never had any children — however, it wasn't due to a lack of desire, as she revealed in 2022 that she secretly struggled with fertility issues.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," the star said in an interview of trying to get pregnant. "I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

