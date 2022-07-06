A Heart Of Gold! Jennifer Aniston Went Out Of Her Way To Help An Intern Succeed
In Joe Pardavila's soon-to-be released book, Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations In Business And Life, the podcaster recalls the early days of his career and various encounters with A-list celebrities. And while some stars may turn their noses up at reporters, he revealed that his encounter with Jennifer Aniston proved she truly has a heart of gold.
In 1997, Pardavila was an intern at the popular radio station 95.5 PLJ when he was sent out to try and chat with the Friends star, 53, while she was shooting the flick Picture Perfect. After seeing her on the NYC set, he tried to approach her for a a quick talk, but a security guard immediately cut him off.
"Holding up my radio mic, I said in my most soothing and innocent tone, 'Hey, I only want to ask Jennifer a couple of questions, that’s all,'" he wrote, per an excerpt published by Page Six. "The guard let me know that wasn’t going to happen. His tone was neither soothing nor innocent."
Aniston came out of her trailer and told Pardavila herself that she wasn't able to talk, so he disappointingly returned to the office — but then, the Emmy nominee showed her true colors.
JENNIFER ANISTON STAYS LOOKING AGELESS WITH HER GLOWING SKIN & SHINY LOCKS USING LOLAVIE
"A couple of minutes later, Jennifer Aniston had her assistant call the front desk at PLJ to say Jennifer felt badly about what happened," the podcast star shared. "Better yet, she’d be happy to do an interview with the morning show. [She] talked for twenty minutes with us about the movie she was making, her time on Friends, everything you’d want to talk about with Jennifer Aniston."
In his tome, Pardavila also recounts crossing paths with the likes of Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Chris Martin and more.
BRAD PITT JEALOUS OF JENNIFER ANISTON'S CLOSE FRIENDSHIP WITH EX JUSTIN THEROUX, ACTRESS 'FINDS IT SWEET'
After decades in the spotlight, a source exclusively told OK! that Aniston is enjoying a more low-key life of late. "Her friends joke that she’s in self-imposed hibernation," the insider spilled. "She almost never goes out anymore; she would prefer that people came to her."
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.