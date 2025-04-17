Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Using Hypnosis to Get Over Her 'Extreme Fear of Flying'
Jennifer Aniston is flying high on hypnosis.
The Friends actress, 56, confessed to the unique habit she's employed to get over her fear of being on airplanes.
"I have an extreme fear of flying," she revealed to Travel & Leisure in an interview published on Thursday, April 17. To shake off the nerves, she created a superstition of touching the outside of the plane with her right hand and stepping onto the plane with her right foot. Her goal is to eventually remove any irrational practices from her airport routine.
"I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she explained. "I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!"
Aniston also conquers her fear by "plugging into a good meditation." To stay grounded, she opts for an aisle seat and makes it a point to routinely walk and stretch while up in the air.
Aside from conquering her superstitions, the TV and film star is also trying to stuff her luggage less while traveling.
"I've been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer," she confessed. "You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in."
She keeps her T-shirts, underwear, bras, socks and "workout stuff" in packing cubes, occasionally lending her friends items they forgot to bring.
"I’m providing a service!” she exclaimed.
Aniston also makes sure to keep her Pvolve fitness equipment handy while traveling — preferably to somewhere with "a white sandy beach and clear, crystal-blue water."
The We're the Millers alum recently partnered with the brand on a Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle, which she loves for destinations that don't have Pilates reformers or treadmills handy.
"I don’t have to worry about finding a gym, which used to be a big problem for me," she said. "Here you get up, have your coffee, use whatever pieces of equipment you have, flip on your computer, and there you go! You get it done quickly and efficiently, and it requires very little space, which is what’s so dreamy about it."
When she's not jet-setting, Aniston is reportedly going to reside at her farmhouse in Montecito, Calif., which is finishing up on renovations.
"She isn’t looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once it’s all done," a source told Life & Style in March about the house, which she purchased from Oprah Winfrey in 2022.
Aniston is allegedly drawn to the "laid back" vibe and values the privacy she is granted there.
"It’s a little like Malibu 30 years ago," the insider added. "She’s excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating."