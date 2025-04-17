Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Using Hypnosis to Get Over Her 'Extreme Fear of Flying'

The Friends actress, 56, confessed to the unique habit she's employed to get over her fear of being on airplanes.

"I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she explained. "I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!"

"I have an extreme fear of flying," she revealed to Travel & Leisure in an interview published on Thursday, April 17. To shake off the nerves, she created a superstition of touching the outside of the plane with her right hand and stepping onto the plane with her right foot. Her goal is to eventually remove any irrational practices from her airport routine.

Aniston also conquers her fear by "plugging into a good meditation." To stay grounded, she opts for an aisle seat and makes it a point to routinely walk and stretch while up in the air.

Aside from conquering her superstitions, the TV and film star is also trying to stuff her luggage less while traveling.

"I've been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer," she confessed. "You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in."

She keeps her T-shirts, underwear, bras, socks and "workout stuff" in packing cubes, occasionally lending her friends items they forgot to bring.

"I’m providing a service!” she exclaimed.