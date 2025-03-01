or
Single Jennifer Aniston 'Gets Set Up a Lot' But Hasn't 'Found Anything That's Solid Enough to Go Public With'

single jennifer aniston gets set up hasnt found anything solid enough
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Single Jennifer Aniston 'gets set up a lot' with other actors, a source revealed.

By:

March 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is single and ready to mingle! So much so, she is in the trenches when it comes to dating.

“Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team,” a source dished of the actress, 56. “She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there.”

The star was previously married twice.

“It’s all happening behind closed doors,” added the source. “She meets them at the houses of their mutual friends, or they come to her house. She much prefers to control the situation and guard her privacy.”

The actress doesn't want to go public with someone until 'it's a serious thing,' a source said.

Since Aniston likes to live under the radar, "she’d rather not deal with that until it’s a serious thing,” the source noted. “So far, Jen hasn’t found anything that’s solid enough to go public with, but she does date a lot more than people realize.”

Jennifer Aniston isn't giving up on love, a source said.

As OK! previously reported, Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, isn't throwing in the towel just yet.

“She said that more than 15 years ago, but she still believes it. She hasn’t given up hope that the right guy is out there for her!” another insider dished of the Friends star.

The star previously said she wouldn't mind getting married again if it is right.

While speaking to Allure in 2022, the Morning Show star admitted it would be nice to have a life partner.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," Aniston said when asked if she would ever get married again. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'"

"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day,'" she added.

The We're the Millers star remains on good terms with both of her exes, calling her previous marriages "very successful, in [my] personal opinion," in a December 2018 interview with Elle.

"I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light," Aniston told Allure, noting that she has "had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid."

"I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress," she added. "Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"

Life & Style spoke to the source.

