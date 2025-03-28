or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Aniston Is 'Planning to Test Out Montecito as a Home Base' — But She 'Isn’t Looking to Sell Her Place in L.A.'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston may soon have a change of scenery.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Jennifer Aniston purchased Oprah Winfrey's farmhouse in Montecito, Calif., for $14.8 million — and now that the actress' renovations on the pad are reportedly nearing the finish line, a source said Aniston may make the luxurious abode her permanent residence.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston planning test montecito home base not selling place la
Source: mega

A source claimed Jennifer Aniston may soon live in Montecito, Calif., instead of Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

"She isn’t looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once it’s all done," a source told a news outlet.

The insider said the Friends alum, 56, has "a ton of friends that live" in the area, such as Rob Lowe and his wife, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden and Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi when they're not overseas in the United Kingdom.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston planning test montecito home base not selling place la
Source: mega

The actress currently lives in her L.A. home (seen above) but 'loves' how 'laidback' and private Montecito is.

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s a big contingent of A-listers that live in Montecito and Santa Barbara, and more seem to be moving all the time," the insider pointed out, noting Aniston is "very social" and "loves the idea of being able to have gatherings with her neighbors."

"She also loves that it’s a lot more laid back there, so when she does want to get away, she can genuinely get some privacy," the insider explained. "It’s a little like Malibu 30 years ago. She’s excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston planning test montecito home base not selling place la
Source: mega

The star is reportedly renovating the Montecito pad she bought from Oprah Winfrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the movie star and Pedro Pascal recently sparked romance rumors due to their three-hour dinner date in L.A., the Last of Us star, 49, insisted they're just pals.

"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," he told a reporter of their meal at Tower Bar.

Pascal wasn't bothered by the speculation, noting, "It happens."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans first noticed some flirty vibes between the stars when the Narcos alum crashed Aniston and The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon's red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Awards in February.

"Do you want to be on it [the next season of The Morning Show]?" Aniston asked Pascal, as Witherspoon added, "wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

"Pitch it to me now," Pascal eagerly responded.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston planning test montecito home base not selling place la
Source: mega

Pedro Pascal insisted he's just friends with Aniston after they sparked rumors with a dinner date.

When the reporter asked if his potential character would engage in "anything romantic with anybody," Aniston joked, "All of us."

"I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in," he replied. "All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."

Life & Style reported on Aniston's plans to live in Montecito.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.