Jennifer Aniston Is 'Planning to Test Out Montecito as a Home Base' — But She 'Isn’t Looking to Sell Her Place in L.A.'

In 2022, Jennifer Aniston purchased Oprah Winfrey 's farmhouse in Montecito, Calif., for $14.8 million — and now that the actress' renovations on the pad are reportedly nearing the finish line, a source said Aniston may make the luxurious abode her permanent residence.

"She isn’t looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once it’s all done," a source told a news outlet.

The actress currently lives in her L.A. home (seen above) but 'loves' how 'laidback' and private Montecito is.

"There’s a big contingent of A-listers that live in Montecito and Santa Barbara, and more seem to be moving all the time," the insider pointed out, noting Aniston is "very social" and "loves the idea of being able to have gatherings with her neighbors."

"She also loves that it’s a lot more laid back there, so when she does want to get away, she can genuinely get some privacy," the insider explained. "It’s a little like Malibu 30 years ago. She’s excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating."