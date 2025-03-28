Jennifer Aniston Is 'Planning to Test Out Montecito as a Home Base' — But She 'Isn’t Looking to Sell Her Place in L.A.'
In 2022, Jennifer Aniston purchased Oprah Winfrey's farmhouse in Montecito, Calif., for $14.8 million — and now that the actress' renovations on the pad are reportedly nearing the finish line, a source said Aniston may make the luxurious abode her permanent residence.
"She isn’t looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once it’s all done," a source told a news outlet.
The insider said the Friends alum, 56, has "a ton of friends that live" in the area, such as Rob Lowe and his wife, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden and Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi when they're not overseas in the United Kingdom.
"There’s a big contingent of A-listers that live in Montecito and Santa Barbara, and more seem to be moving all the time," the insider pointed out, noting Aniston is "very social" and "loves the idea of being able to have gatherings with her neighbors."
"She also loves that it’s a lot more laid back there, so when she does want to get away, she can genuinely get some privacy," the insider explained. "It’s a little like Malibu 30 years ago. She’s excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating."
- Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Former Home Sells For $32.5 Million — See Inside The Humble Abode!
- Ellen DeGeneres Selling Off Spare $13.9 Million Montecito Home — Tour The Extra Property That The Talk Show Host & Wife Portia de Rossi Purchased : Photos
- Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Buy Lavish $34 Million Mansion In Pacific Palisades
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the movie star and Pedro Pascal recently sparked romance rumors due to their three-hour dinner date in L.A., the Last of Us star, 49, insisted they're just pals.
"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," he told a reporter of their meal at Tower Bar.
Pascal wasn't bothered by the speculation, noting, "It happens."
Fans first noticed some flirty vibes between the stars when the Narcos alum crashed Aniston and The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon's red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Awards in February.
"Do you want to be on it [the next season of The Morning Show]?" Aniston asked Pascal, as Witherspoon added, "wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."
"Pitch it to me now," Pascal eagerly responded.
When the reporter asked if his potential character would engage in "anything romantic with anybody," Aniston joked, "All of us."
"I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in," he replied. "All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."
Life & Style reported on Aniston's plans to live in Montecito.