Kaley Cuoco Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey At 2022 Emmys — See Photos!

Though the 8 Simple Rules star has been unlucky in love in the past, she was hopeful she would be in another relationship in the future.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” the star told Glamour in April. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”