Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Gold As She Flies Solo For 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere — See The Red Carpet Photos!
Jennifer Lopez made sure the spotlight was all hers at the Los Angeles premiere of Shotgun Wedding.
On Wednesday, January 18, the superstar turned heads as she walked the red carpet without husband Ben Affleck for the launch of her latest romantic comedy.
Lopez, 53, glowed in a beige see-through gown embellished with gold crystals, while her hair was styled in an updo to show off her striking features as she posed for the cameras.
'IT MAKES NO SENSE!': JENNIFER LOPEZ DRAGGED FOR ALMOST PERFORMING AT 2003 VMAS WITH MADONNA & BRITNEY SPEARS
The Prime Video film, set to premiere Friday, January 27, was produced by the Selena lead and Ryan Reynolds, but stars Lopez and Hollywood hunk Josh Duhamel. The movie depicts a couple embarking on a destination wedding which ends up going horribly wrong when they are forced to protect their families from a dangerous hostage situation.
Although the Argo actor was not on his wife's arm for the red carpet, Affleck met up with Lopez at the after party, where he was seen planting a kiss on her head.
The "Get Right" vocalist seemed blissfully happy as she snapped a picture of the loved-up moment with her spouse. Although the newlyweds are content now, Lopez recently revealed she suffered from a bit of "PTSD" before exchanging vows with Affleck.
ROLLING IN THE DOUGH! BEN AFFLECK REPORTEDLY SIGNS MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR DEAL TO STAR IN DUNKIN' ADS
"I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then. I absolutely had a little PTSD," Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel during a Wednesday, January 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Lopez, who married the Boston native twice over the summer, went on to explain how planning a big wedding became "stressful" — therefore the Good Will Hunting star came up with a brilliant idea. “‘F**k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,'” she recalled Affleck saying of their small July ceremony in Sin City. “It was amazing, it was the best night of our lives."
Daily Mail obtained the photos from Lopez and Affleck at the after party.