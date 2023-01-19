Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Gold As She Flies Solo For 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere — See The Red Carpet Photos!

"I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then. I absolutely had a little PTSD," Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel during a Wednesday, January 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Lopez, who married the Boston native twice over the summer, went on to explain how planning a big wedding became "stressful" — therefore the Good Will Hunting star came up with a brilliant idea. “‘F**k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,'” she recalled Affleck saying of their small July ceremony in Sin City. “It was amazing, it was the best night of our lives."