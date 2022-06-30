Garner Is A Gardener!: Jennifer Garner Picks Blueberries In Cute Summery Clip

"Ben was at the dealership to test drive a new car,” an anonymous source explained to People earlier this week as the story began dominating headlines. “Sam seemed very interested in the exotic cars,” they continued, noting that there appeared to be “no damage to the cars.” No one was hurt in the incident.

“You could tell that Ben very much regretted letting Sam get into the driver's seat,” they added. “He seemed upset about it."

And it seems Affleck wasn’t alone in these feelings. Garner was evidently less-than-thrilled surrounding the ordeal.

"Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things," an anonymous source told Hollywood Life. “She knows how dangerous that was and she knows things could have gone very badly so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt."