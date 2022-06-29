And while the Argo star's fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, 52, was present at the car dealership, the insider emphasized the 13 Going on 30 actress does not hold any animosity towards the pop star.

"Even though J. Lo is a mom and likely knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all because Ben should’ve known better," pointed out the insider. "Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was."

All in all, Garner "moved on but hopes Ben and Samuel learned a lesson from this whole thing," the source concluded to the outlet.