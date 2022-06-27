That'll Leave A Mark!Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini Into BMW
Ben Affleck's son got himself into quite the situation after crashing a very expensive Lamborghini into a white BMW over the weekend.
The actor's 10-year-old son Samuel — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — got behind the wheel at L.A. luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics on Sunday, June 26, while with his dad and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.
The crew was looking at several cars when the Argo star let his son hop into the driver's seat of a yellow Lambo. While behind the wheel with the engine running, Samuel put the car in reverse and backed into the white BMW, according to TMZ.
It seems after he accidentally made contact with the vehicle, Sam hopped out of the Lambo to inspect possible damages, but luckily, there was no damage and no one was injured, a rep for Affleck told the outlet.
A 777 Exotics employee doubled down on the rep's statement, confirming there was no accident and that the cars were just parked really close together.
The family's small bump in the road comes on the heels of rumors that the A-lister is getting bored as the couple's wedding date grows closer. "The real culprit here is boredom," an insider spilled, insisting that Affleck and Lopez's epic reunion after their 2004 split and fairytale romance has hit a lull. "I don’t see where a wedding fits in with all of that."
To make matters worse, the source pointed out that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star, who has a past with alcohol addiction and gambling.
Nevertheless, the couple is still set to walk down the aisle, with another source previously spilling to OK! that the Hollywood stars have been butting heads over wedding plans. “They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” said a source. While Lopez is envisioning an elaborate, star-studded celebration, Affleck "doesn’t want a major event."
Lopez revealed in her “On the JLo” newsletter, published in April, that her husband-to-be popped the question for a second time while she was taking a bath.
“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," she gushed at the time. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”
Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and Garner share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, in addition to their son, Sam.