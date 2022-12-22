Jennifer Garner & Edgar Ramírez Offer Adorable Glimpse At Impromptu 'Yes Day' Reunion

On-screen lovers, off-screen friends!

It seems actress Jennifer Garner and her former costar Edgar Ramírez have given their fans an early Christmas gift this year — sharing a glimpse at their impromptu Yes Day reunion earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 21, the 13 Going on 30 alum took to social media with an adorable photo depicting her and her big-screen colleague bumping into each other while catching a flight.