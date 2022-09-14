Do We Hear Wedding Bells? Jennifer Garner & Long Term Beau John Miller Spark Engagement Rumors

As news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nuptials dominated headlines last month, it seems another Jen close to the Gone Girl alum has been quietly planning a second trip down the aisle — Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Over the summer, rumors swirled that Garner’s famously private, long-time boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, recently nabbed the title of fiancé, with the executive reportedly proposing to the actress shortly after her 50th birthday in April.

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” an unnamed source spilled of the couple’s apparent engagement, adding that “they’d already decided they want a long-term future together” long before Bennifer 2.0’s summer weddings.