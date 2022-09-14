Do We Hear Wedding Bells? Jennifer Garner & Long Term Beau John Miller Spark Engagement Rumors
As news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nuptials dominated headlines last month, it seems another Jen close to the Gone Girl alum has been quietly planning a second trip down the aisle — Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Over the summer, rumors swirled that Garner’s famously private, long-time boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, recently nabbed the title of fiancé, with the executive reportedly proposing to the actress shortly after her 50th birthday in April.
“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” an unnamed source spilled of the couple’s apparent engagement, adding that “they’d already decided they want a long-term future together” long before Bennifer 2.0’s summer weddings.
“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” they continued.
News of Garner and Miller’s purportedly impending nuptials comes weeks after the pair had been making efforts to get closer with each other's children, “incorporating their families since they got back together” following a brief split in 2020.
“John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic," an anonymous insider spilled, adding that even amid his hectic schedule, Miller has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids.” The CEO has even “planned fun things together on weekends,” for both his and Garner’s respective children, who have seemingly built a rapport with the Juno alum.
“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source explained.
Beyond family events, Garner and Miller also reportedly make time for romantic activities, per the insider.
“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," the source spilled, adding that the pair has jetted off on “secret getaways” and has sleepovers “when the timing is right.”
US Weekly previously reported on the pair’s alleged engagement.