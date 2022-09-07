Dancing Queen! Joyful Jennifer Garner Shows Off Groovy Moves At Soccer Game After Skipping Ben Affleck's Lavish Georgia Wedding

Feeling sexy and free! Jennifer Garner seemed happy as can be as she showed off her groovy dance moves while on the sideline of Angel City FC's soccer game on Monday, September 5.

The 50-year-old actress attended the Copa Angelina 2022 match in support of the football club owned by Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams. And while the team did end up suffering a shutout defeat to Mexico, it would be hard to tell there was any loss based on Garner's energy throughout the day.