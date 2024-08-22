Ben Affleck 'Became a Family Man Again' Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, Source Says Blended Brood Will Always Have a 'Connection'
At least Ben Affleck is walking out of his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez as a proud dad.
One of the most heartbreaking parts of the A-listers' recent divorce involves tearing apart their blended family, as Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 16, formed a very close bond with their stepdad and his kids — Violet,18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — who also developed a special relationship with the Atlas actress.
The "On the Floor" singer was partially to thank for the closeness of the Affleck-Lopez brood, as the 55-year-old helped the Gone Girl actor "become a family man again," a source recently spilled to a news publication after the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband on Tuesday, August 20.
"Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn't end," the insider added, insinuating Affleck, 52, and Lopez will continue their respective relationships with one another's kids despite calling it quits on their marriage.
The separated spouses' children — who happen to all be close in age — are expected to stay friendly, too.
As OK! previously reported, another source said "the kids are old enough to know what's happening" this time around, unlike when both Affleck and Lopez's children watched their parents divorce in 2018 and 2014, respectively.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Loved Each Other' But Were 'Very Different People' Who Couldn't Make Marriage Work
- Jennifer Lopez's Fans 'Feel Sorry for' Her Children as Singer Goes Through Fourth Divorce: 'She Makes a Mockery of Marriage'
- Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to 'Hang in There' 1 Day After Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce: Watch
"Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening," the insider mentioned.
The confidante continued of the duo's offspring: "They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Violet's bond with the Hustlers actress has been the most evident — especially after Lopez spent some one-on-one time with Affleck's eldest child before she headed off to college at Yale University.
"Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with J.Lo," a third insider previously explained in July. "J.Lo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like J.Lo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with J.Lo."
Aside from being on good terms with their stepkids, Affleck has maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 52, and the same could be said for Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55.
People spoke to a source about Lopez helping Affleck "become a family man again."