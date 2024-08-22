Ben Affleck 'Became a Family Man Again' Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, Source Says Blended Brood Will Always Have a 'Connection'

Violet's bond with the Hustlers actress has been the most evident — especially after Lopez spent some one-on-one time with Affleck's eldest child before she headed off to college at Yale University.

"Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with J.Lo," a third insider previously explained in July. "J.Lo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like J.Lo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with J.Lo."

Aside from being on good terms with their stepkids, Affleck has maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 52, and the same could be said for Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55.